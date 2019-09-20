Get the Inside Scoop on Today's Leading Digital Marketing Strategies for $15

Develop a comprehensive digital marketing strategy with help from a digital agency director.

The world of digital marketing is constantly evolving and it's becoming more essential than ever for businesses to have a coherent, comprehensive digital marketing strategy to stand out in a saturated market. That's why companies continue to pay the big bucks to growth hackers and marketing experts. Cut off a piece of that pie! In the Digital Marketing Master Class, you'll delve into some of the most important digital marketing strategies for 2019 as well as a number of other crucial platforms and tips.

This 25-hour course aims to help you navigate modern marketing channels to discover 1,000 customers for your own private label. Of course, the strategies learned are easily applicable to any other organization or environment, as well. Led by the founder and director of digital agency Sprintkick, Evan Kimbrell, the course will dive into social media marketing on Twitter, Instagram, and Snapchat, content marketing, community management on Reddit and ProductHunt, and even cover how to get press in legacy media. Beyond all this, you'll also understand how to create and scale video ads, build a long-term SEO strategy, execute CPC ad campaigns, and much more.

