September 24, 2019 2 min read

One thing is for sure: An entrepreneur learns a great deal when growing a company. There are so many people, moving parts, and things that can go right or wrong that navigating the process is equal parts exhilarating and harrowing. Sometimes when a business leader is looking to develop a new product, expand into a new market, or increase revenues, their best bet is seeking advice from someone who has done it all before.

That’s precisely the aim of This Female Business Leader Shares Her 7 Biggest Lessons on Growth, a free webinar presented by Oracle NetSuite and produced by Entrepreneur.

Featuring one of the great minds behind WebMD—and its only female Executive Officer to date—this webinar will pull back the curtain on the very real picture of growing a company. Learn from the EVP and GM of Everyday Health Group, Nan Forte, who has decades of executive experience leading brands to unexpected growth.

This inspiring, informative conversation will be moderated by Entrepreneur VIP Contributor and business communication expert Jill Schiefelbein. Together, they’ll pull back the curtain and reveal seven lessons necessary for any entrepreneur who wants to grow their company, product, or service. You’ll gain insights and context around planning, strategizing, and self-management for growth, including:

Growth Isn’t Optional: If you want to be in business for the long-term, or if you want to build a salable business, you must start with a growth mindset. We’ll tell you how.

Plan for Failure: Having a plan and a backup plan isn’t enough. We’ll show you how creating multiple plans, including a plan for failure, is essential when entering growth mode.

The 3x Rule: Learn Forte’s secret to planning and growth strategy--the same rule she used to grow WebMD into “The Most Trusted Brand in America”.

Leading and Learning: If you want to grow, it can’t happen without people. We’ll unveil the best ways to think about leading yourself and others through growth.

The webinar, This Female Business Leader Shares Her 7 Biggest Lessons on Growth, will take place live on Thursday, October 24, at 12 p.m. EST | 9 a.m. PST.