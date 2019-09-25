How Success Happens Podcast

How Google's Youngest-Ever Hire Launched an AI Company Backed by Mark Cuban (Podcast)

Falon Fatemi's first conversation with Mark Cuban centered on untapped opportunities in tech ⁠- but she didn't know who she was speaking with until later. Here's her pitch advice.
How Google's Youngest-Ever Hire Launched an AI Company Backed by Mark Cuban (Podcast)
Image credit: Stephen McCarthy | Getty Images
The daughter of two entrepreneurs who immigrated to the U.S. during the Iranian Revolution, Falon Fatemi became known as Google's youngest-ever hire at the age of 19. After leaving Google, she founded her own AI company, Node — and secured famed investor Mark Cuban as a backer. Node aims to use deep learning to analyze relationships between people and companies, then pinpoint how clients can leverage those relationships into sales, marketing and recruiting opportunities.

In this episode of How Success Happens, Fatemi spoke with Entrepreneur about landing a job in big tech, AI and data policies and how to give a top-quality pitch. 

