Trends

These Sectors are the Hottest In Asia Right Now

The sun is shining on Asia, and experts say the 'next big thing' in business could come out of the region
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
These Sectors are the Hottest In Asia Right Now
Image credit: Shutterstock
Entrepreneur Staff
Deputy Associate Editor, Asia Pacific
3 min read

In recent times, the Asia Pacific region has been touted as the fastest growing economy in the world, with investment opportunities across public and private sectors. Labelled "emerging economy", the region has seen an inflow of not only foreign funds, but also domestic, as Asians become more financially prudent.

All together, emerging economies are expected to account for 60 percent of global growth in 10 years' time, with China alone contributing 27 percent, a recent study by Swiss Re institute found. But with China at loggerheads with the U.S. over trade tariffs, countries such as Vietnam, Indonesia, and Singapore are taking the lead in tech innovations and homegrown solutions to problems, so much so that startups in these three countries captured the most funding from venture capitalists in 2019 thus far.

Since 2012, over $285 billion has been invested across over 11,000 equity deals in tech startups in Asia and the Pacific region, which stretches from China to New Zealand, a CBInsights study reported. Some of the companies that raised the most funding in the region included payments giant Ant Financial Services Group in China, on-demand logistic company Gojek in Indonesia, and Preferred Networks in Japan.

Asia is also the region where most of the tech innovation is happening, especially in the artificial intelligence and virtual reality world, spearheaded by Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, and Indonesia. But other sectors, such as consumer and retail, aren't very far behind either.

Victor Orlovski, managing partner and founder of Fort Ross Ventures, identifies three hottest startup sectors in Asia right now that are worth considering:

 

E-commerce

India is popularly expected to be the next big e-commerce market, with it’s specifics of goods consumption, says Victor Orlovski, managing partner and founder of Fort Ross Ventures. The massive e-commerce boom in the last decade with Flipkart, Snapdeal and Firstcry in India paralled that of Amazon's in its initial days, and Orlovski says the new big players in the region will probably also be local.

 

O2O Businesses

China is a leader in online-to-offline business models and they will continue to evolve, Orlovski says. Online-to-offline is where digital platforms are used to make purchases from physical businesses, which is what Alibaba has been doing in China through its Hema stores, or JD.com in its 7Fresh stores.

Alibaba's Jack Ma dubbed this “New Retail” - a phenomenon where the boundary between offline commerce, such a brick-and-mortar shops, and online disappears, and ‘shopping’ becomes an intimate, personalized experience.

 

Delivery and Logistics

Indonesia will be a hot delivery and e-commerce market, says Orlovski. Gojek, Lazada, Zalora, Bhinneka, Tokopedia and Blibli are some of the biggest names in the sector right now, and the industry is poised to grow annually at the rate of 9.3 percent, valued at $16.34 billion by 2023, a Statista report said.

The number of online shoppers is expected to grow to 43.89 million by 2022. while average online spend is seen going up to $375 million, Statista said.

 

More from Entrepreneur

Book your session with expert Amina Altai
Amina AlTai teaches entrepreneurs and intrapreneurs how to balance a thriving career, body and mind.
Book Your Session
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Go to Biz Planning Plus
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Buy From
The Innovation Mentality

The Innovation Mentality

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Habits

Million Dollar Habits

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Trends

How Johnathan Ruggiero's Search for a 'Manly' Wedding Band Sparked the Idea for an Eight-Figure Empire

Trends

Meet the Company That's Changing the At-Home Dental Industry

Trends

Understanding Youth Culture Is the Key to Success in 2019 and Beyond