3 Reasons How Newly Launched Govt. Portal Will Help Coal Business in India

Government has launched 'The Prakash Portal' which will enable stakeholders to manage coal supply

October 4, 2019 2 min read

Recently Government has launched portal, 'The Prakash Portal' Power Rail Koyla Availability through Supply Harmony, which will help the Coal business or entrepreneurs dealing in the sector.

According to the source in a power ministry, this portal will enable the sectors' businessmen to monitor coal right from mines to tranportation.

Portal Benefits in Coal Business

Stock tracking

Using portal in business will allow coal producers to track stocks and coal requirement at the power stations for ease in coal production planning.

Indian Railways will intend to put the rakes according to genuine coal accessible at siding and stock accessible at power stations while power stations can design future schedule by knowing rakes in pipe line and expected time to reach.

Mapping coal supply

'The Prakash Portal' is designed to help in mapping and monitoring entire coal supply chain for power plants, coal supply end (mines), coal quantities/ rakes planned, coal availability at power producing stations.

The present system to audit coal supply chain consists of an inter-ministerial group which has officials from ministries of Power, Coal, Railways, CEA, power utilities and coal companies. This gathering holds regular meetings to survey coal supply just as railway logistics.

The portal is developed by NTPC and sources data from different stakeholders such as CEA and CRIS.

Promotes digitalization in Coal sector

By launching portal for various services, government has stepped ahead in encouraging digitalization in the field of coal sector. The Prakash Portal is designed in order to carry out quick and accurate tasks in a targeted duration.

As compare to the last year, coal production dipped don to 2.9 per cent from 5.1 per cent in 2019. For the four-month period ending 31, July 2019, Coal India’s production dipped 1.1% against the previous corresponding period while supplies declined 0.8% against the previous period.