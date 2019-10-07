Put an End to Inbox Anxiety with Clean Email

Email

You've had a busy Monday, and you haven't stayed on top of your inbox -- no sweat, it happens. But then, Monday turns into Wednesday, Wednesday becomes Friday, and you're at the end of your week with hundreds of emails that need to be cleared out, and no time to manually sift through them all.

Instead of living in fear of the red notification bubble, use Clean Email to quickly and efficiently manage your mailbox. Clean Email is a bulk email cleaner that goes above and beyond the built-in functions of your inbox by utilizing powerful rules and filters to intelligently segment your mailbox into relevant groups. This allows you to easily identify which groups are useful while quickly clearing out the groups that aren't.

Clean Email pre-creates smart inbox views that allow you to easily apply any bulk action. It also protects you from receiving unwanted marketing emails, easily unsubscribe from unwanted emails, and apply selected rules and actions to emails as they arrive in your inbox. It even lets you define what type of emails are important to you with segments like "Protected," "Friends & Family," and "Co-workers."

Normally, a year-long subscription to this premium inbox service would cost you $95.88, but you can get it right now for just $9.99. You can also enjoy the perks of an uncluttered inbox forever with a lifetime subscription for just $29.99. (You read that right -- forever.)

