Every Entrepreneur Should Have a VENQUE Bag. Here's Why.

October 12, 2019 3 min read

The way you present yourself can go a long way in business. But when you've invested in a great suit or a beautiful pair of high-end shoes and are still showing up to big meetings with your raggedy backpack or gym bag, it doesn't help the look. If you're in need of a new, high-quality bag, check out these options from VENQUE®, all of which are on sale today.

VENQUE® Flypack 3-Way Convertible Bag - $169 (15% off)

This versatile bag was specifically designed for frequent travelers. It converts seamlessly between a briefcase, a backpack, and a carry-on bag that can be attached to your luggage. With all those options, you can pack smarter and more conveniently for any trip.

VENQUE® NY Daypack - $118 (15% off)

They call this the NY Daypack because it features a combination of class and durability. Stylish and functional, it's a great choice for when you're running through subway stations or airports, and it comes equipped with pockets for your laptop and to quickly access your MetroCard.

VENQUE® Babe Mini Bag- $126 (15% off)

This bag comes with transformable straps allowing it to switch between a backpack or a shoulder bag, depending on your preference. It's thoughtfully designed to exude minimalism and structure and is crafted using signature vegan leather fabric.

VENQUE® Airlight Bag - $109 (15% off)

Inspired by traditional doctor bags, this lightweight backpack makes it easy to get through your day. It offers convenient access through a side pocket and the water- and weather-resistant design helps you protect all of your belongings.

VENQUE® Amsterdam Bag - $119 (20% off)

The perfect bag for the weekend warrior, this spacious bag is great for when you have to make a presentation on Friday afternoon before heading straight out to the airport. It comes with a removable organizer to help you switch between professional and personal mode quickly.

VENQUE® Altos Superlight Backpack - $110 (20% off)

Another weekend warrior bag, this ultra-lightweight backpack is designed to work as your everyday carry during the week and your travel companion over the weekend. With four exterior pockets, it gives you easy access to chargers, pens, headphones, and more while remaining sleek and stylish.

VENQUE® 2-Way Totepack - $169 (15% off)

This super-functional backpack looks like a tote bag but works as a backpack. It has a roomy interior for all of your essentials and a front pocket that's large enough to fit an iPad. Plus, it attaches easily to luggage for easy transport.

VENQUE® Explorer Bag - $169 (15% off)

Made from custom stonewashed fabric, this minimalistic bag is equally functional and durable. With a classy, water-resistant exterior, this bag was made for commuter life. It has multiple pockets for your things, detachable straps for multi-use, and a durable build that will stand up to anything.