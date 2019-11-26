The Essential Legal Guide to Running a Photography Business

Learn to stay out of hot water by following this smart advice regarding the legal side of your photography business.

Let’s cover some of legal issues most critical to your success as a profes­sional photographer.

Copyright issues

Photographers own the copyright to their images from the moment of creation, according to the Copyright Act of 1976. Once you click the shutter, you’re the creator and copyright owner without having to register it. This means if unauthorized use of an image occurs (and it frequently does), you could be entitled to compensation.

However, if your images aren’t registered and someone uses them without permission, the only thing you can collect are usage fees. If an image was grossly infringed on and you feel entitled to additional compensation, including attorney’s fees, you won’t be able to collect punitive damages without a copyright registration. So it’s in your best interest to register your images for copyright protection.

Visit the Library of Congress's Copyright Office for instructions and guidelines on how to file for legal copyrights for your images. For general copyright information, visit www.copyright.gov/help/faq/index.html.

Protective measures

Although your work is copyrighted as soon as it’s created, using a copyright notice (i.e., ©2019 Jason R. Rich. All rights reserved.) may be important because it informs the public that the work is protected by copyright, identifies the copyright owner and shows the year of first publication.

For many professional photographers, dealing with copyright infringement continues to be a huge issue, especially when it comes to having copyrighted images show up online. Even if you don’t mind if other website owners use your images, they need to tell readers/viewers who the photographer is (provide a photo credit) and potentially provide a link to your website.

Many photographers put a watermark on the image to establish ownership. This can easily be accomplished using a photo editing application such as Photoshop, or an application, such as Photopolish, that’s designed specifically to add a watermark to digital images.

Most photographers also upload images using a much lower resolution than they were shot in. This ensures that the picture will have a poor, grainy quality if someone tries to use it. It’s always a good idea to add metadata to your digital image files that identifies you as the photographer and image copyright owner.

When do you need permission?

Technically, you can shoot anybody or anything you want on public property as long as it’s used for an editorial purpose and you’re informing people about something that’s a matter of public interest. Of course, there are exceptions to this rule, such as private events.

There could also be potential problems when shooting other people or on private property. Some public areas, such as parks or beaches, restrict professional photographers from shooting unless they acquire a permit. Do your research before just showing up for a location shoot. And be sure to obtain the proper releases from anyone you’re photographing so you’re covered legally.

Get it in writing

It is good business practice to get any agreements or permissions in writing. It doesn’t have to be complicated, and terms and conditions may vary from one project to the next, but the following topics should always be considered: