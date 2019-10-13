Women in Business

RiiSE Conference: Achieving Women Forum Slated For October 21, 2019 In Dubai

Former Australia Prime Minister Julia Gillard, athlete and adventurer Erik Weihenmayer (the first blind person to reach the summit of Mount Everest), and FTI Group Managing Director Roula Jouny are among the personalities scheduled to speak at the RiiSE Conference: Achieving Women Forum.
RiiSE Conference: Achieving Women Forum Slated For October 21, 2019 In Dubai
Image credit: Entrepreneur Middle East.
Former Australia Prime Minister Julia Gillard, athlete and adventurer Erik Weihenmayer (the first blind person to reach the summit of Mount Everest), and FTI Group Managing Director Roula Jouny are among the personalities scheduled to speak at the RiiSE Conference: Achieving Women Forum, which is happening on Monday, October 21, 2019 from 8am to 1pm at Sofitel The Palm Dubai.

The RiiSE Conference: Achieving Women Forum, presented by Accor, in association with Entrepreneur Middle East and du, is being staged with the support of Dubai Chamber of Commerce and Industry and Dubai Startup Hub, Berkeley Assets, Okadoc, Regus, Virtuzone, and Savills. The event is being held as a partnership between Entrepreneur Middle East’s annual Achieving Women Forum, and RiiSE, the gender parity and diversity platform of the internationally renowned hotel group Accor, boasting of a global membership of over 25,000 people from over 4,000 of its hotels across 100 countries.

Besides marking the fifth edition of the Achieving Women Forum, this conference, which will be moderated by CNN Anchor and Correspondent Julia Chatterley, will also celebrate the first anniversary of RiiSE, by bringing together expert speakers from around the region and beyond to talk about a variety of topics relating to women in the business realm.

If you’d like to be a part of the RiiSE Conference: Achieving Women Forum, please register yourself using this link.

Related: The Recap: Achieving Women Forum 2018

