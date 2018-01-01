Women in Business

More From This Topic

How to Motivate Leaders to Champion Gender Equity

How to Motivate Leaders to Champion Gender Equity

While the business case has been well-established, that in and of itself it will not solve the problem.
Ellevate | 4 min read
What to Do When Ambition and Motherhood Feel Like a Zero-Sum Game

What to Do When Ambition and Motherhood Feel Like a Zero-Sum Game

For many professional women, the choice between returning to work full-time or staying home full-time can be complicated. Here are some suggestions to keep it from feeling like a no-win proposition.
Rebecca Horan | 8 min read
When Women Are Chronically Unhappy at Work and How to Fix it

When Women Are Chronically Unhappy at Work and How to Fix it

No matter how much you love what you do, you may be unhappy at work. Thankfully, it doesn't have to be permanent.
Dana Shaw-Arimoto | 6 min read
How to Deal With Jerks at Work Without Becoming One

How to Deal With Jerks at Work Without Becoming One

Dealing with a jerk at work can be particularly challenging and triggering for strong, assertive women.
Ellevate | 3 min read
Michelle Obama on Sheryl Sandberg's 'Lean In' Strategy: 'That S--t Doesn't Work All the Time'

Michelle Obama on Sheryl Sandberg's 'Lean In' Strategy: 'That S--t Doesn't Work All the Time'

Obama said the 'lean in' approach for women in the workplace isn't always enough for women.
Sinéad Baker | 2 min read
Women, It's Time to Take Control

Women, It's Time to Take Control

You are a smart, talented leader. Unleash your power.
Linda Smith | 6 min read
Why Excluding Men Is Not the Path to Promoting Women

Why Excluding Men Is Not the Path to Promoting Women

Improving relations between men and women is key to increasing opportunities for women in business.
Felena Hanson | 5 min read
Men: Be the Hero

Men: Be the Hero

It's about finding better ways to work together.
Ellevate | 3 min read
The Gender Wage Gap Inspires More Women to Create Their Own Paycheck

The Gender Wage Gap Inspires More Women to Create Their Own Paycheck

Women will not wait for men to pay them fair wages or for laws to come in place.
Aimee Tariq | 6 min read
How to Launch a Specialized Diversity and Inclusion Program (That Your Company Can Actually Follow)

How to Launch a Specialized Diversity and Inclusion Program (That Your Company Can Actually Follow)

Fixing the persistent problems women face goes beyond hiring efforts -- it's about constructing an environment that retains top talent, one that is all-inclusive and collaborative.
Ghazal Asif | 6 min read
