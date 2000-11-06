CBIZ Divests Franchise Operation

<b></b>

November 6, 2000 1 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Cleveland-Century Business Services Inc. (CBIZ) announced the sale of its franchise operation, Century Small Business Solutions Inc., to Fiducial Triple Check Inc., a privately held California corporation.

Century Small Business Solutions, based in Mission Viejo, California, is the franchisor of a network of approximately 550 franchisee offices that offer accounting services for small businesses. Revenue from Century Small Business Solutions accounted for less than 1 percent of CBIZ's revenue year-to-date. The transaction did not include eight CBIZ-owned franchisee offices. Net proceeds from the sale will be used for debt reduction.

Century Business Services Inc. is a provider of outsourced business services to small and midsized companies throughout the United States. These services are provided throughout a network of more than 200 company offices in 36 states and the District of Columbia. -PRNewswire