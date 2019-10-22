Holidays

Free Webinar: 5 Strategies to Prepare Your Business for the Holiday Rush

Learn to prepare your business for the holiday rush-both in terms of sales and operations.
Image credit: Shutterstock
Entrepreneur Staff
2 min read

Ending the year strong is on every entrepreneur’s list. And if your business sells products or services, you’ve likely considered what the holiday rush will mean for you. Are you prepared? It’s not too late. We’ve got your back!

Join us for 5 Strategies to Prepare Your Business for the Holiday Rush, a free webinar presented by Oracle NetSuite and produced by Entrepreneur. It will feature knowledge and expertise of two powerhouse entrepreneurs who will help you and your business prepare for the holiday rush. You’ll learn smart strategies for how you can make the most of the holidays—not only to increase sales, but also to make sure you’re prepared operationally for it.

Join Entrepreneur VIP Contributor and Dynamic Communication author Jill Schiefelbein as she hosts a conversation with business leaders who have tried and true ways to capitalize on the holidays. Brian Burton, co-founder of Instinct Dog Behavior & Training joins Chip Malt, co-founder and CEO of fast-growing direct-to-consumer cookware brand Made In, to share key strategies that have allowed them to serve unique needs customers have during the holidays and continue to grow at a time when other companies slow down.

Attend this webinar and you’ll learn five strategies to prepare your business for the holiday rush, including:

  • Analyzing your busy and slow times so that you can operationally prepare for what’s ahead.
  • Ensuring consistency of client experience, even if staffing is low.
  • Leveraging social and digital marketing strategies for the holidays and beyond.
  • Having a backup plan for when you can’t meet demand that creates more loyal customers.

The 5 Strategies to Prepare Your Business for the Holiday Rush webinar will take place live on Thursday November 21 at 12 p.m. EST | 9 a.m. PST.

