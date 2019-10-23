What Does The 7th Pay Commission of Modi Govt. has for the J&K and Ladakh Employees

7th Pay commission of Modi govt has many allowances for the employees of J&K and Ladakh

In a major declaration, the Modi government has said all administration representatives of the Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh will get financial facilities according to the 7th Pay Commission recommendations from October 31. The move will help over 4.5 lakh government workers of these UTs. The administration will bear around Rs 4,800 crore worth of cost because of the usage of the seventh Pay Commission in the UTs.

According to the Business Today, Government statement said “Union Home Ministry has issued orders in this regard. The move will benefit 4.5 lakh government employees, who are working in the existing state of Jammu & Kashmir, and will become the employees of UT of Jammu & Kashmir and UT of Ladakh from 31st October 2019,"

The statement added that Union Home Minister Amit Shah has additionally affirmed the proposition to pay every single other allowance, including children education allowance, transport stipend, LTC, fixed medical allowance, to these employees

The seventh pay commission alongside the financial allowance for the administration representatives of Ladakh and J&K will overhaul and bring change in the lives of UT’s residents. This would likewise pull in more employment and would create encouraging enthusiasm for the young aspirants.

"The annual budgetary implications of seventh CPC allowances like children education allowance, hostel stipend, transport allowance, LTC, fixed medical allowance, in respect of 4.5 lakh Government representatives of existing State of Jammu and Kashmir will be Rs 4800 crore probably," said the announcement.