J&K

What Does The 7th Pay Commission of Modi Govt. has for the J&K and Ladakh Employees

7th Pay commission of Modi govt has many allowances for the employees of J&K and Ladakh
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
What Does The 7th Pay Commission of Modi Govt. has for the J&K and Ladakh Employees
Image credit: PIB
Entrepreneur Staff
Correspondent, Entrepreneur India
2 min read

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

In a major declaration, the Modi government has said all administration representatives of the Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh will get financial facilities according to the 7th Pay Commission recommendations from October 31. The move will help over 4.5 lakh government workers of these UTs. The administration will bear around Rs 4,800 crore worth of cost because of the usage of the seventh Pay Commission in the UTs.

According to the Business Today, Government statement said “Union Home Ministry has issued orders in this regard. The move will benefit 4.5 lakh government employees, who are working in the existing state of Jammu & Kashmir, and will become the employees of UT of Jammu & Kashmir and UT of Ladakh from 31st October 2019," 

Also Read: How Indo-China Informal Meet would Benefit Indian Business

The statement added that Union Home Minister Amit Shah has additionally affirmed the proposition to pay every single other allowance, including children education allowance, transport stipend, LTC, fixed medical allowance, to these employees

The seventh pay commission alongside the financial allowance for the administration representatives of Ladakh and J&K will overhaul and bring change in the lives of UT’s residents. This would likewise pull in more employment and would create encouraging enthusiasm for the young aspirants. 

Also Read: How Modi Will Bring Ease in Indian Start Up Business With Global Investments

"The annual budgetary implications of seventh CPC allowances like children education allowance, hostel stipend, transport allowance, LTC, fixed medical allowance, in respect of  4.5 lakh Government representatives of existing State of Jammu and Kashmir will be Rs 4800 crore probably," said the announcement.

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Go to Biz Planning Plus
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Skill Development

How Government is Pushing Youth Towards Skilled Employment in J&K

Money Managers

This VC is Scouting For Start-ups Which Plan to Serve the Next Billion Indians

Money Managers

Want to Focus on Business and Not Fret about Funding? Talk to This VC