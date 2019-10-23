2019's Third Dtec Forum Powered By Entrepreneur Middle East To Look Into Space Tech

The third Dtec Forum is set to bolster the interest and momentum around the UAE's space interests.

October 23, 2019 2 min read

As the UAE celebrates the first Emirati in space, the October edition of Dtec Forum Powered By Entrepreneur Middle East will be looking into the entrepreneurial opportunities presented by the country’s space technology sector.

The event is taking place on Wednesday, October 30, 2019, at Dubai Technology Entrepreneur Campus (Dtec) in Dubai Silicon Oasis.

Bringing together a selection of experts from the industry, the forum will analyze the competitive advantage of various startup solutions for everything from space exploration to space vacations, and what investors should keep in mind when investing in space tech projects, given their often long timelines and large upfront investments. Some of our confirmed speakers include Elodie Robin-Guillerm, Director at Gothams - Abu Dhabi Hub71, Aruba Khalid, Senior Research Analyst at Dubai Future Foundation, Rami Alkhatib, Director at Rayatech, and Adham Mohammad Aqil Hadi Alkhaja, CEO, Ayn Astra and Fadaa Space Services.

With the registration starting at 9.30am, the program will kick off at 10.00am with an opening address by Hans Henrik Christensen, Vice President, Dubai Silicon Oasis Authority. The event will also feature expert keynotes and a panel discussion with our speakers commenting on the various projects the UAE government has initiated to support space-based innovation and encourage interest among local and regional entrepreneurs and investors to join the space race.

