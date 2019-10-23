Tech Startups

2019's Third Dtec Forum Powered By Entrepreneur Middle East To Look Into Space Tech

The third Dtec Forum is set to bolster the interest and momentum around the UAE's space interests.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
2019's Third Dtec Forum Powered By Entrepreneur Middle East To Look Into Space Tech
Image credit: Shutterstock
Entrepreneur Staff
2 min read

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

As the UAE celebrates the first Emirati in space, the October edition of Dtec Forum Powered By Entrepreneur Middle East will be looking into the entrepreneurial opportunities presented by the country’s space technology sector.

The event is taking place on Wednesday, October 30, 2019, at Dubai Technology Entrepreneur Campus (Dtec) in Dubai Silicon Oasis.

Bringing together a selection of experts from the industry, the forum will analyze the competitive advantage of various startup solutions for everything from space exploration to space vacations, and what investors should keep in mind when investing in space tech projects, given their often long timelines and large upfront investments. Some of our confirmed speakers include Elodie Robin-Guillerm, Director at Gothams - Abu Dhabi Hub71, Aruba Khalid, Senior Research Analyst at Dubai Future Foundation, Rami Alkhatib, Director at Rayatech, and Adham Mohammad Aqil Hadi Alkhaja, CEO, Ayn Astra and Fadaa Space Services. 

With the registration starting at 9.30am, the program will kick off at 10.00am with an opening address by Hans Henrik Christensen, Vice President, Dubai Silicon Oasis Authority. The event will also feature expert keynotes and a panel discussion with our speakers commenting on the various projects the UAE government has initiated to support space-based innovation and encourage interest among local and regional entrepreneurs and investors to join the space race.

A limited number of seats is available for the third Dtec Forum Powered By Entrepreneur Middle East. To reserve your place, please register HERE.

Related: Scaling Up From The Middle East: Mona Kattan, Sima Ved, and Kunal Kapoor Explain How At Dtec Forum

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Go to Biz Planning Plus
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

The Power of Passive Income

The Power of Passive Income

Buy From
Success is Easy

Success is Easy

Buy From
Start Your Own Photography Business

Start Your Own Photography Business

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From
Start Your Own Freelance Writing Business

Start Your Own Freelance Writing Business

Buy From
Start Your Own Etsy Business

Start Your Own Etsy Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Tech Startups

France's Ambassador to the UAE, H.E. Ludovic Pouille, On How French Innovations Complement The UAE's Ambitions

Tech Startups

How Ja Rule Is Reinventing Himself as a Tech Entrepreneur

Tech Startups

Why Actionable Results Are More Valuable Than Perfect Ideas in the Startup World