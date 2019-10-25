Technology

All About That Bass: Sony

The WH-XB900N wireless noise cancelling headphones make it easier than ever for music lovers to enjoy their favorite tunes with extra bass.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
All About That Bass: Sony
Image credit: Sony
Guest Writer
Columnist
1 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

The WH-XB900N wireless noise cancelling headphones make it easier than ever for music lovers to enjoy their favorite tunes with extra bass. These extra luxe headphones travel well too with a sleek, foldable design.

You can slide on the generously padded earcups and tune out the rest of the world thanks to digital noise cancelling technology, which cuts out ambient noise.

If you do need to tune into the background, simply touch the right earcup to lower the volume as this device is gesture enabled. Touch control lets you swipe the touch pad on the right earcup to play, pause and skip songs. WH-XB900N is also outfitted with Sony’s EXTRA BASS technology allowing the device to deliver deep, punchy sound with a whole lot of bass.

Related: No Strings Attached: Skullcandy Introduces The Grind Wireless

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Check out Entrepreneur Insurance
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Web Presence

Million Dollar Web Presence

Buy From
Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Innovation Now

The Future of Tech Depends On Upskilling Your Team

Technology

Switch It Up: Lenovo Yoga Smart Tab

Technology

10 Cryptopreneurs Influencing Blockchain's Mainstream Adoption