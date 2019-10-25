All About That Bass: Sony

The WH-XB900N wireless noise cancelling headphones make it easier than ever for music lovers to enjoy their favorite tunes with extra bass.

October 25, 2019 1 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

The WH-XB900N wireless noise cancelling headphones make it easier than ever for music lovers to enjoy their favorite tunes with extra bass. These extra luxe headphones travel well too with a sleek, foldable design.

You can slide on the generously padded earcups and tune out the rest of the world thanks to digital noise cancelling technology, which cuts out ambient noise.

If you do need to tune into the background, simply touch the right earcup to lower the volume as this device is gesture enabled. Touch control lets you swipe the touch pad on the right earcup to play, pause and skip songs. WH-XB900N is also outfitted with Sony’s EXTRA BASS technology allowing the device to deliver deep, punchy sound with a whole lot of bass.

Related: No Strings Attached: Skullcandy Introduces The Grind Wireless