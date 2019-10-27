Fitness Trackers

This Fitness Watch Is Like Running With a Personal Trainer

Save $30 off this smart, audio-enabled watch.
Image credit: Runtopia
You can't do your best work if you don't have some balance. In the modern world, it's just as important to put your best foot forward in business as it is in your personal life. When it comes to fitness, that means investing in the right tools and gear to help you reach peak performance. The Runtopia S1 Smart GPS Smart Watch is one of those tools.

This watch is like having a personal trainer attached to your wrist. It's equipped with all the standard features you'd expect from a fitness watch, like a timer and stopwatch, and has a little extra with an integrated heart monitor. Where it really shines, however, is with the integrated Runtopia app. Once synced, the watch can give you audio guidance in real-time to notify you of your speed, heart rate, or pace so you can adjust your effort depending on your daily goals. Plus, the watch has GPS+GLONASS dual star positioning so you can keep tabs on where you are without having to bring your phone out on the run with you. Runtopia is designed to withstand any weather so it only stops when you do.

You can run up to two marathons on just a single charge, so how far will you go? Grab the Runtopia S1 Smart GPS Sports Watch today for 30 percent off $99 at just $69.

