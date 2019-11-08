7 Keys to Unlock Your Happiness

A happy entrepreneur is a better entrepreneur.

November 8, 2019 4 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

As an entrepreneur, I think it's essential to be happy while you're on the journey of building your empire. In fact, research shows that happy people are typically much more successful. It's with that in mind that I wanted to share seven key focal points from my new book, Jumpstart Your Happiness, that can help you become a happier person and, therefore, a better entrepreneur.

1. Passion.

Do you have a passion for what you do? For your work and the company? Passion is critical to happiness. As Tommy Hilfiger once said, “The road to success is not easy to navigate, but with hard work, drive and passion, it’s possible to achieve the American dream.” The reality is that passion is critical because, on those days when business is tough, passion is what will drive you.

2. Energy.

If you have more energy, you'll be more enthusiastic and motivated and feel more accomplished in your life. In other words, you'll feel happier. As Cher once said, “Nothing lifts me out of a bad mood better than a hard workout on my treadmill. It never fails. Exercise is nothing short of a miracle.” So the question is, how do you get more energy? The answer comes down to two physical elements: exercise and nutrition. Find a plan that helps you focus on diet and fitness.

Related: Entrepreneurs Can Buy Happiness

3. Social Life.

Having a good social life helps you get and stay happy because when you’re around other people, they validate your talents and gifts and provide social proof. In a lot of ways, a social life makes you feel loved and a part of something bigger. As author and psychologist Paul Bloom has said, “We are constituted so that simple acts of kindness, such as giving to charity or expressing gratitude, have a positive effect on our long-term moods. The key to the happy life, it seems, is the good life, a life with sustained relationships, challenging work and connections to community.” No matter how busy you are, make time for a social life.

4. Expand Expectations.

Do you expect smaller results, or do you expect massive results? Research supports the idea that thinking big and thinking positively gets better results. Barbara Fredrickson, a positive psychology researcher at the University of North Carolina, has found that “when you are experiencing positive emotions like joy, contentment and love, you will see more possibilities in your life. Positive emotions broaden your sense of possibility and open your mind up to more options.”

5. Purpose.

I believe that purpose is the foundation for maximum motivation and for having a truly happy life. Why is that? If you know your purpose, it gives you direction. It drives everything that you do. It makes you happy. If your business is tied to your purpose, that can be powerful.

Related: 20 Secrets to Living a Happier Life

6. Thinking.

One way of being happy is to change your thinking and to realize that “thoughts are things.” What I mean by this is if you think positive thoughts, you get positive results. If you think negative thoughts, you get negative results. The concept has been popularized in many books, starting with Thoughts are Things by Prentice Mulford in 1899. The underlying concept is that thoughts are kind of like a “signal tower." As author and speaker Michael Losier has said, “I attract to my life whatever I give my attention, energy and focus to, whether positive or negative.” Monitor and control your thinking.

7. A mentor.

When I talk to very successful people, they tell me that through their lives, they’ve had many mentors who have helped them be successful personally and professionally. What’s the advantage of having a mentor? Well, first of all, guess what? I know it’s hard to believe, but you can’t learn or know everything yourself, and having a mentor is a shortcut to knowledge. They will askcrucial questions like, “Well, have you thought about this? Have you thought about that?” That can be a huge advantage. The other thing is that a mentor often has the experience that you don’t have and will push you to be better. Find a mentor.

Want to be happy? Work on it every day. Happiness is not an event, but a process.