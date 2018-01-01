Shawn Doyle

Shawn Doyle is a professional speaker, author, executive and life coach. Two of his books have been Amazon number-one bestsellers, and his books have been translated into 10 languages. He is the president of New Light Learning and Development, a company that specializes in leadership-development programs and executive coaching. Some of his clients include NBC, NASA, Disney, Comcast, Kraft, Microsoft, The Marines and Lockheed Martin.

Public Speaking

Simple tips will help you feel comfortable -- starting with how you should turn off that worried voice inside your head.
6 min read
Coaching

Do you just assume your managers are coaching employees? Sadly, that may not be happening.
5 min read
Leadership

Author Warren Bennis said it well: "Leaders are made rather than born."
6 min read
Communication Strategies

Dispensing with frivolous email is the fastest way to boost productivity.
4 min read
Entrepreneurs

It's a tool you already know about but probably never use. Maybe you should.
4 min read
Growth Strategies

A person who is very good at her job is not automatically going to be equally good supervising other people doing that job.
4 min read
Leadership

An employee who complains is tolerable if you set guidelines for what is acceptable behavior.
4 min read
Leadership

Amazing wisdom from more than 100 years ago that you can use today.
4 min read
Managing Employees

Few people enjoy confrontation, and nobody likes the few who do, but it's your job to speak up for the good of the company.
4 min read
Leadership

Good leaders coach people to correct problems. Great leaders can coach them to correct problems and take on new challenges.
4 min read
News and Trends

What you don't know can hurt you.
4 min read
Entrepreneurs

You have 24 hours. It's worth investing some time figuring out how to get the most out of it.
4 min read
Project Grow

His success is all the more amazing when you learn how many times Walt Disney failed.
5 min read
Connecting with Customers

The popularity of Jim Brickman's music is the foundation of a business empire built by cultivating a relationship his fans feel personally.
4 min read
How It Gets Done

The best lessons I've learned from 13 years of business experience.
5 min read
