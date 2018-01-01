Shawn Doyle

Public Speaking
Wringing the Fear out of Public Speaking
Simple tips will help you feel comfortable -- starting with how you should turn off that worried voice inside your head.
Coaching
A Critical Leadership Problem Many Companies Don't Even Know They Have
Do you just assume your managers are coaching employees? Sadly, that may not be happening.
Leadership
What Research From Google Can Teach Us About Great Leadership
Author Warren Bennis said it well: "Leaders are made rather than born."
Communication Strategies
Slogging Through Email Is Probably Why You're Worried About Your Productivity
Dispensing with frivolous email is the fastest way to boost productivity.
Entrepreneurs
To Transform Your Meetings From Pitiful to Productive, Always Have an Agenda
It's a tool you already know about but probably never use. Maybe you should.
Growth Strategies
4 Massive Mistakes Many Companies Make When Promoting New Managers
A person who is very good at her job is not automatically going to be equally good supervising other people doing that job.
Leadership
Managing an Employee with a Bad Attitude? Just Focus on What This Person Does.
An employee who complains is tolerable if you set guidelines for what is acceptable behavior.
Leadership
The Leadership 'Secret' That Smart Leaders Have Known for a Century
Amazing wisdom from more than 100 years ago that you can use today.
Managing Employees
6 Actions Even the Least Confrontational Managers Must Take to Hold Employees Accountable
Few people enjoy confrontation, and nobody likes the few who do, but it's your job to speak up for the good of the company.
Leadership
Master These 6 Coaching Skills to Lead Your Team Where They've Never Dared Go
Good leaders coach people to correct problems. Great leaders can coach them to correct problems and take on new challenges.
News and Trends
Is It Sexual Harassment or Not?
What you don't know can hurt you.
Entrepreneurs
Managing Time Is the Biggest Struggle Facing Entrepreneurs. Here's What to Do About It.
You have 24 hours. It's worth investing some time figuring out how to get the most out of it.
Project Grow
Six Fundamental Business Lessons Every Entrepreneur Can Learn From Walt Disney
His success is all the more amazing when you learn how many times Walt Disney failed.
Connecting with Customers
'America's New Romantic Piano Sensation' Shows How to Gather a Tribe and Thrive in Business
The popularity of Jim Brickman's music is the foundation of a business empire built by cultivating a relationship his fans feel personally.
How It Gets Done
The Simple Secrets of Business Growth People Forget
The best lessons I've learned from 13 years of business experience.