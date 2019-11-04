How To Attract (And Encourage) Brilliance In Your Workplace

Five pillars for attracting and flourishing great talent in the workplace: growth, happiness, abundance, significance, and meaning.

If any workplace has proven it can both attract and encourage brilliance, it’s Mindvalley. Founded in 2003, this education company that I founded bucked the trend of the time by conquering the Kuala Lumpur brain drain, while consciously setting itself a goal to become the greatest workplace by 2020. This dynamism comes from the company’s deconstructed culture, and how it ignores long revered rules of business, opting instead for radical thinking, and cultivating an acute awareness of what truly matters to employees. I believe that outside of the rules of physics, all other “rules’ are manmade illusions that we’ve traditionally followed, often blindly. As such, here are what I believe to be the five pillars for attracting and flourishing great talent in the workplace: growth, happiness, abundance, significance, and meaning.

1. Growth

At Mindvalley, we believe in total access to education. We have an unlimited book budget, because an employee that is always evolving, and learning skills benefits not only the company, but themselves too. Workplaces are essentially communities made up of leaders and employees of varying skills and capabilities. Beyond strategizing for the business, one of the most important roles of leaders is to develop the leadership skills of others. Hoarding information, influence, or ideas is toxic for the workplace.

It is precisely the opposite atmosphere that shines like a beacon to talent and determination. So, cultivate a workplace that puts a strong emphasis on working together and encouraging consistent growth at all levels. Hire employees based on their value system. If they believe in personal and communal growth and development, they will complement your team. Remember, employees that are constantly learning are constantly teaching those around them.

2. Happiness

You’re destined to spend 70% of your working hours at work, so why shouldn’t work be the happiest, most fulfilling, most celebratory, enticing time of your life? Considering employees on average spend about eight hours a day at work, it goes without saying that the more pleasant these hours are for them, the better. It’s well understood that happy people are more productive and creative in their work.

And, as we humans are social creatures that thrive off mutual support, there’s a real opportunity for workplaces to become wonderful places to be every day. So, as we at Mindvalley do, encourage social engagement within the workplace. This type of bonding is crucial to build friendships. Organize family days, employee heritage days, and team building events. Good interaction will create strong team spirit and heighten general morale.

3. Abundance

At Mindvalley, we view our space as conduit to nurturing a better life for our employees. We want them to think of the company as a slingshot that can add exponential value to their life, even after their time with us. It’s important that employees feel abundant in all areas of their lives. Companies should see themselves as a propeller or facilitator of abundance at the workplace and beyond to ensure their employees benefit.

So, be innovative with ways to reward them when they share good ideas, whether this means attractive paychecks, top-notch workspaces, or flexi-time options. Also, try to incorporate and invest in their entrepreneurial ideas where possible. Remember, there is huge power in positive expectations.

4. Significance

Make people feel significant to further nurture and develop interpersonal relationships. Feeling like we make a difference has a marvelous impact on a person’s attitude and performance. Giving credit and praise can be transformational at every level of an organization. Leaders should verbalize their appreciation of their employees, and team members should also be encouraged to do the same.

Why not initiative a kudos system in work where employees can celebrate each other, or reward individuals and teams with amazing prizes or presentations when they achieve great successes? With our employees, we have custom software simply designed to write letters to colleagues! Making your employees feel significant in these ways also helps develop their interpersonal relationships, and this, in turn, supports collaboration and cocreation.

5. Meaning

Antoine De Saint Exupery said: “If you want to build a ship, don’t drum up people to collect wood, and don’t assign them tasks and work, but rather teach them to long for the endless immensity of the sea.” Employees want to know they’re working for a company striving for a better world, that they are part of a movement for good. An organization’s purpose should extend beyond leading your industry, or making great revenue. It should also set out its relationship with the wider community, and chart what it wants to give back to society at large.

Employees also wish to feel that they bring their own uniqueness to their organization. Cherishing their individuality enhances the meaning that employees crave. We at Mindvalley have learnt that bringing meaning to the workplace is a powerful attraction and retention tool for business.

