Lifestyle

The Executive Selection: Tudor

The renowned Black Bay family debuts the first Tudor chronograph, running on a self-winding manufacture caliber, with a column wheel and vertical clutch, in tones of steel and gold.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
The Executive Selection: Tudor
Image credit: Tudor
Entrepreneur Staff
1 min read

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

The renowned Black Bay family debuts the first Tudor chronograph, running on a self-winding manufacture caliber, with a column wheel and vertical clutch, in tones of steel and gold. Known for its professional divers’ watches since 1954, Tudor pays tribute to this aquatic heritage for a touch of nostalgia.

Black Bay Chrono S&G’s aesthetic includes the famous “snowflake” hands (which have been used in Tudor divers’ watches since 1969), while the matte black dial and gold tone creates a nice contrast, along with a fixed bezel in yellow gold finishing the look of the timepiece. Encased in 41mm steel case with polished and satin finish, it is also waterproof up to 200m. 

Related: The Executive Selection: Rolex

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Starting, buying, or growing your small business shouldn’t be hard. Guidant Financial works to make financing easy for current and aspiring small business owners by providing custom funding solutions, financing education, and more.
Learn More

Related Books

Unfiltered

Unfiltered

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Lifestyle

Become 'Indistractable' By Making Work Your Playground

Lifestyle

The Executive Selection: Brunello Cucinelli

Lifestyle

How to Deal With Anxiety and Stress