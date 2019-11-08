The Executive Selection: Tudor

The renowned Black Bay family debuts the first Tudor chronograph, running on a self-winding manufacture caliber, with a column wheel and vertical clutch, in tones of steel and gold.

Black Bay Chrono S&G’s aesthetic includes the famous “snowflake” hands (which have been used in Tudor divers’ watches since 1969), while the matte black dial and gold tone creates a nice contrast, along with a fixed bezel in yellow gold finishing the look of the timepiece. Encased in 41mm steel case with polished and satin finish, it is also waterproof up to 200m.

