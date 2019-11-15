Why Squarespace Might Be the Better Choice for Building a Business Site

Get your brand online with a site builder that's intuitive, powerful, and looks amazing.

November 15, 2019 2 min read

Whether you’re trying to promote a business, online store, or creative portfolio, having a good-looking website is key to success. And, while you could pay a developer to create the site of your dreams, most of us don’t have that kind of capital to throw around in the early stages of running a business. For most of us, going with a DIY site builder is more our speed. There are plenty to choose from, but SquareSpace is far and away one of the better options out there. Here’s why:

It looks great.

With a motto like “Build It Beautiful,” it’s no surprise that Squarespace has some of the best-looking templates out there—so much that the platform has even won awards for its designs. Squarespace leverages world-class designers to create templates for every use case, but if you’re really keen on making something unique, you can always upload your own. And, with a drag-and-drop editing system, creating a customized site is a breeze.

It has options for everyone.

Running a business demands flexibility, and Squarespace gets that. Unlike other platforms that make you stick to rigid pricing structures, Squarespace offers a variety of pricing options geared for everything from personal blogs to full-on ecommerce sites. Plus, the platform even offers unlimited storage and bandwidth straight away on its cheapest plan.

It does the heavy lifting for you.

Creating a gorgeous website is only half the battle. Analytics, security, and storage are all factors you need to consider before getting online, and Squarespace handles them all for you. The platform comes with built-in site analytics so you can see how your page is performing, and you don’t have to deal with the hassle of finding hosting since it’s included in the monthly price. Squarespace also keeps your site secure and even creates backups just in case you’re worried about your site disappearing.

Unless you happen to moonlight as a web developer, chances are you’re going to need a site builder to get online. Squarespace is the perfect pick for entrepreneurs, and you can start a free trial with no credit card required.