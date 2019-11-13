IPO

Alibaba Pushes Ahead With $15 Billion Hong Kong Listing After Nod From Exchange Operator

Roadshow expected to start Nov. 13, and the company will start trading on the Hong Kong stock exchange in the last week of November
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Alibaba Pushes Ahead With $15 Billion Hong Kong Listing After Nod From Exchange Operator
Image credit: Shutterstock
Entrepreneur Staff
3 min read

The Hong Kong stock exchange has approved e-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holding’s initial public offer to sell upto $15 billion-worth new shares in a secondary listing, the South China Morning Post reported, citing several sources.

The company, which could start its roadshow from November 13, is expected to drum up nearly $10 billion to $15 billion in funds. The price per share will be determined on November 20, and the company will make its debut on the Hong Kong exchange in the last week of November, the report added.

However, the timing could slip because of the protests in Hong Kong, a Reuters report said.

Alibaba could offer nearly 500 million shares in the IPO, with a green-shoe option of an additional 75 million shares for its underwriters, which include state-owned investment bank China International Capital Corporation and Credit Suisse, among others, as per media reports. Bloomberg said JPMorgan and Morgan Stanley are also underwriting the secondary listing.

Alibaba’s IPO will be the third largest fundraising on record in Hong Kong if it lists at the top end of $15 billion, after insurance group AIA, and Industrial and Commercial Bank of China’s listings in 2010 and 2006, respectively, SCMP said. The listing will also help Hong Kong reclaim its IPO crown from the New York Stock Exchange and Nasdaq, and rank as the world’s biggest cross-border secondary IPO.

Alibaba already holds a world record for the biggest IPO ever, with a $25 billion New York float, in 2014.

The company had originally filed for a Hong Kong listing in June, and had hoped to raise nearly $20 billion, a Financial Times report said. But rising political tensions in Hong Kong, the U.S.-China trade war, and the global stock market uncertainty, which adversely impacted Uber and Lyft’s IPOs, led to the company postponing its Hong Kong listing.

The company has not yet announced any details publicly, and the Hong Kong Bourse has declined to officially comment as well

 

Strong Singles Day Sales

Alibaba’s Hong Kong IPO comes on the back of strong Singles Day sales, which saw the company rake in a record $31 billion from sales. The small spike in sales helped allay some fears investors had about a slowdown in the Chinese economy, 

Alibaba launched Singles Day in 2009, as a counter to Valentine's Day. Its first event saw participation from just 27 merchants, a BBC report said. Since then, the company has broken its own sales records multiple times, even surpassing Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales.

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Starting, buying, or growing your small business shouldn’t be hard. Guidant Financial works to make financing easy for current and aspiring small business owners by providing custom funding solutions, financing education, and more.
Learn More

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

IPO

China's TechCrunch-like Website Files to Go Public, Shrugging U.S.-China Trade War Volatility

IPO

How Filipino Investors can buy IPO Stocks while the PSE remains Quiet

IPO

Going Public: 4 Tech IPOs to Look out for in 2019