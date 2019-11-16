10 Non-Psychoactive CBD Oils to Try This Holiday Season

There are more no- and low-THC options than ever before, for both consumers and entrepreneurs.

Thanks to legalization, we’re officially in the age of the green rush. Not to be confused with THC though, CBD doesn’t have the pyschoactive components that would make someone “high.” In fact, CBD has been around and used in society since long before your neighborhood entrepreneur decided to create a Shopify store. History has even documented that ancient Native Americans used CBD for all different types of applications, including joint pain.

If you have spent any amount of time on social media in the past couple of years, you will inevitably have seen someone sharing their latest CBD brand. Even Dan Bilzerian recently unveiled an IPO for his CBD company called Ignite. If you’re a consumer shopping online for CBD oils, or an entrepreneur trying to get in on the action, your head may be spinning with confusion about the industry and competitive landscape. There is a vast array of different brands, and each brand features different forms. This article will help you understand the difference between CBD isolate, broad-spectrum CBD and full-spectrum CBD, and offer some valuable suggestions about where to look for the product that is right for you as a consumer or potential entrant.

CBD Isolate

With CBD isolate oils, CBD is the only cannabinoid ingredient. All other hemp components are removed, meaning there are no detectable traces of THC. This form is the favorable option if you are regularly screened for drugs, highly sensitive to THC or you want to avoid the pungent hemp flavor. If you are currently taking full-spectrum products, CBD isolate can be a way to complement your regimen by adding a boost of CBD without increasing the dose of the other cannabinoids. If you’re an entrepreneur, this is the harder sub-space to get into because of the costs that are associated with creating a pure CBD isolate. Unless you have big pockets or a venture team, or a super high-quality product, this will be a tough space for you to compete in. Nevertheless, here are a few examples of standout isolates on the market.

1. Verma Farms

Verma Farms sells an all-day CBD solution by offering morning (Focus), afternoon (Boost) and night (Chill)-targeting oils. They focus on high quality, starting with their domestically grown, certified-organic, pesticide-free hemp.

2. Charlotte’s Web

Charlotte’s Web maintains a close eye on standards in every step of the process with their CBD Isolate Oil. They test the soil where their hemp is grown to be sure there are no toxins before the first seed is planted, and they run lab tests all the way through production. Their final product is suspended in coconut oil and contains 20mg of CBD per serving.

3. Bluebird Botanicals

Bluebird Botanicals is a family owned business with a mission is to help people live healthier, happier lives through quality CBD products. Bluebird Farms CBD Oil, Without THC could serve as a valuable addition to your wellness routine. The CBD is suspended in coconut oil specially formulated to accelerate absorption, and it is completely flavor-neutral. They offer one strength of 25mg per serving.

Full-Spectrum CBD

Full-spectrum is the opposite end of an isolate. Full-spectrum CBD oils make use of the entire array of cannabinoids in the hemp plant. This means that they also include a small amount of THC. Since it is only legal in the U.S. to derive CBD from hemp plants containing .3 percent THC or less, then the resulting oils stay within those parameters. Generally speaking, these products are relatively safe to take and will not get you high, but you may experience a bit of drowsiness or fogginess as a side effect. Also, it is not a good idea to use full-spectrum products if you are regularly tested for THC use because of your job or for any other reason. If you’re a bootstrapped entrepreneur, this is a good space to enter into, and you can find a lot of manufacturers and partners to help develop your brand.

As a consumer, if you are able to take full-spectrum CBD oil, a reason to consider doing so would be what is known as the entourage effect. THC and CBD are not the only cannabinoids found within the hemp plant. There are several others as well, and they all interact within the human endocannabinoid system differently. They produce individual effects, but when you combine them, they all complement each other and boost effectiveness. The whole is greater than the sum of the parts. Here are a few brands to watch out for.

4. NuLeaf Naturals

NuLeaf Naturals designed Full-Spectrum CBD Oil with no additives or solvents involved in the extraction process. It is just pure CBD oil in the bottle. Be careful and start with a smaller dose if you are just starting out, as each mL contains 50 milligrams of CBD.

5. Pure Kana

Pure Kana offers an array of CBD Oils in varying strengths and flavors. Their special formula includes a base oil to help accelerate absorption and terpenes to enhance effect. This company recently announced that they were going to be acquried by HeavenlyRx, which shows the potential upside value of any entrepreneur getting into the space.

6. Ambary Gardens

Ambary Gardens has been involved in the growing and production process for their CBD products since 2014. They offer varying concentrations of their oils, suspended in either MCT coconut oil or water-soluble ingredients for rapid digestion.

Broad-Spectrum CBD

Broad-spectrum CBD is the happy middle for many customers. It contains all of the cannabinoids found in hemp, with the exception of THC. This may still not be the ideal form if you are tested regularly for THC use, but it is a good option if you want to experience the “entourage effect” of your CBD, without the intoxicating effects. This is also a good space to get into as an entrepreneur, as the barrier to entry is much lower. Below are four rising brands in this space.

7. Onyx + Rose

Onyx + Rose sells both Broad-Spectrum and Full-Spectrum CBD Oil. Their all-organic oils come in mint or orange flavor, to cover for the pungent hemp flavor inherent in broad-spectrum CBD products.

8. Foria

Foria is a company geared toward women’s health. Their CBD Basics Tonic is guaranteed to be made with pure extracts from their organically and sustainably grown hemp plants. They suspend the extract in an oil to maximize absorption and boast rave reviews from women all over the country.

9. Joy Organics

Joy Organics infuses their Broad-Spectrum CBD Oil with mint, orange or lemon-flavor extracts to optimize palatability. They come in three different dosage levels to make it easier for you to get exactly the right amount of CBD in your day.

10. Green Roads

Green Roads's broad-spectrum CBD oil comes in varying dose concentrations. They even offer CBD oil packaged per dose, convenient for travel or on-the-go lifestyles.

Not all CBD brands are equal, and whether you’re a consumer or entrepreneur, make sure to do your due diligence. There’s still lots of market opportunity and not a single leader in any of the submarkets, which leads room for a dominating brand. And if you’re looking to cash in on the green rush, make sure to do your homework and try the brands you may be competing with.