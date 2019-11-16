The Executive Selection: Sacoor Brothers
You may have found the perfect suit for your ensemble, but adding these pocket squares will give your look an added sense of depth.
1 min read
You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.
Source: Sacoor Brothers
We’re quite keen on Sacoor Brothers’ SS19 pocket squares- subtle on the eyes, and stylish enough to give you the right flair.
Source: Sacoor Brothers
Incorporating lines and dual-toned patterns, these will give your ensemble that right touch of detail.