Why I Swear By Rent the Runway for Holiday Parties

How to dress to impress all month long.

November 16, 2019 3 min read

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

This article was written by Katy Peer — writer, editor, and contributor to the Entrepreneur Store. The details to follow are based on her personal experiences using Rent the Runway on multiple occasions in 2018.

The holiday season isn’t just about traveling, gifting, and spending time with family. For those of us in the business world, it includes a slew of holiday parties, events, dinners, and cocktail hours. It’s not just your company’s holiday party either. You’re likely to be a plus-one, be invited to clients’ parties, and attend a few for groups and organizations you belong to. Aside from the pure exhaustion of it all, there’s the issue of outfits.

You’ll want to look festive yet dressy yet professional yet not too professional — and you’ll want something different for each event. Are you overwhelmed yet? Last year, instead of scouring the entire mall for a holiday party wardrobe, I tried Rent the Runway.

At this point, most of us have heard of it. In short, it’s a clothing rental company that allows you to browse an enormous selection of designer and non designer clothes to rent for a given period of time. I tried their unlimited rental option, which worked out perfectly for a busy season like December. Here are a few things I learned from trying it out, and why I’ll be signing up again this year:

1. Reserve early and often.

If you choose to forego the Unlimited option and use their basic service, I suggest reserving your outfits early. During this busy time of year, dresses and sizes tend to sell out well in advance. Plan out your options for the month even if you haven’t secured all your invites yet.

2. Browse the customer reviews and photos.

Take the time to browse through customer photos and reviews. They are really helpful for determining fit since it can be hard to tell from the stock photo.

3. Try out styles you know work for you.

It can be tempting to try something totally different when you’re renting. But for the holiday season, stick with styles you know fit well out-of-the-box.

Holiday party season is a great time to expand your network and sneak in personal conversations with colleagues and potential clients. If you want to dress to impress without spending a fortune, Rent the Runway won’t let you down. New members can save 20 percent off their first purchase when you sign up here.