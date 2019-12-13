Book of the Week: 'Simplify'

Take your business from startup to game-changer.

December 13, 2019 2 min read

Investor and successful entrepreneur Richard Koch and venture capitalist Greg Lockwood have spent years researching what makes successful companies -- IKEA, Apple, Uber and Airbnb, among others -- achieve game-changing status. The answer is: They Simplify.

Taking the principle one step further, Koch has identified that companies will either be price simplifiers -- e.g. flying a budget airline stripped of extras that still takes you from point A to B -- or proposition simplifiers, such as Apple, defined by its easy-to-use products for a large market willing to pay a premium. In Simplify, you’ll learn how to:

• Decide which simplifying strategy is the best option for your business.

• Model your business as a price or proposition simplifier.

• Make your products and services more useful and better looking.

• Redesign your business process and transform your industry in nine steps.

• Implement the three fundamental principles to sparking a price revolution.

