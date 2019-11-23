Relaxation

Channeling Your Inner Cleopatra: Caesars Bluewaters Dubai's Qua Spa

For those interested in treatments aimed at achieving an age-defying appearance, a visit to Qua Spa should be on your to-do list.
Image credit: Qua Spa
Managing Editor, Entrepreneur Middle East
2 min read
This month’s spa review took us to Dubai’s newest island oasis, Caesars Bluewaters Dubai, which is the Caesars brand’s first ever non-gaming resort.

Its Qua Spa boasts eight treatment rooms, a relaxation lounge, and male and female facilities with rock saunas, aroma steam rooms, experience showers, and ice fountains. It is their distinct treatments that makes this newly-opened venue particularly interesting, such as a Quartz Bed, which is based on hot sand therapy originally used in ancient Egypt to treat medical ailments, or an Iyashi Dome, which is inspired by a traditional Japanese practice (Suna Ryoho) where the locals bury themselves in the sand near hot springs on the beach to eliminate toxins.

Overall, the spa’s offering is centered around five elements for perfect qi. For my very first visit, I booked myself into a 90-minute 24 Carat Golden Glow facial, which is a treatment offered in partnership between Qua Spa and British beauty pioneer, Carol Joy London. It is a three-part facial that includes cleansing the skin of any impurities and blackheads, a stage focused on cell renewal and skin rejuvenation, and finally, the gold mask. Throughout the treatment, my therapist combined clinically proven pure triple-action collagen and refined golden millet oil, both designed to revitalize dry and dull skin, and give it a natural glow. For those interested in treatments aimed at achieving an age-defying appearance, a visit to Qua Spa should be on your to-do list.

