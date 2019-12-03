The Executive Selection: Givenchy

Perfect for the cooler days ahead, this scent comes across at first with a touch of sweetness.

Created by perfumers Dominique Ropion, Anne Flipo, and Fanny Bal, the L’Interdit is a reinvention of the legendary scent that was launched in 1957, one of the first perfume creations from Givenchy, dedicated to actress Audrey Hepburn, a renowned muse of the House’s founder, Hubert de Givenchy.

Its 2018 version offers a distinct composition, composed from the basis of contrast between a mix of white flowers (including jasmine, tuberose, and orange blossom), and intense woody and earthy notes of patchouli and vetiver. Perfect for the cooler days ahead, this scent comes across at first with a touch of sweetness, but if you give it a few seconds, there’s a floral woody touch that then compliments its blend.

