Take More Accurate Notes With This Smart Notebook

Jot down notes, store them in the cloud, and reuse the pages with the Rocketbook Wave.

December 5, 2019 2 min read

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Presented by

When you're an entrepreneur, you take a lot of notes. Between meeting with potential investors, potential partners, potential employees, and just keeping track of everything you need to do to meet your corporate goals, you use a lot of brainpower and a lot of paper. We wouldn't recommend cutting back on the brainpower but we can help you out with a better solution than paper.

The Rocketbook Wave is a smart notebook that gives you the quick and easy access of a notebook and the convenience and security of cloud storage. When you make notes in the Rocketbook Wave with the included Pilot FriXion pen, you can easily send your notes to the cloud once you're done jotting them down. Then, just zap the notebook in the microwave to erase the pages for re-use. This notebook makes it incredibly easy to take notes the way you want to take them — in shorthand, with images or graphs — without having to futz with any settings on a computer program. Once your notes are in the cloud, you can use Rocketbook's sophisticated AI to create smart titles, smart search, and make email transcriptions to track and share notes with ease.

Cut back on paper and take better notes. The Rocketbook Wave Standard Smart Notebook is 22 percent off $35.99 at just $27.99. The Executive edition, which is a bit smaller, is also available at the same price.