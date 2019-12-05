Innovation Now Presented by

Take More Accurate Notes With This Smart Notebook

Jot down notes, store them in the cloud, and reuse the pages with the Rocketbook Wave.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Take More Accurate Notes With This Smart Notebook
Image credit: Rocketbook
Contributor
2 min read
Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.
Presented by

When you're an entrepreneur, you take a lot of notes. Between meeting with potential investors, potential partners, potential employees, and just keeping track of everything you need to do to meet your corporate goals, you use a lot of brainpower and a lot of paper. We wouldn't recommend cutting back on the brainpower but we can help you out with a better solution than paper.

The Rocketbook Wave is a smart notebook that gives you the quick and easy access of a notebook and the convenience and security of cloud storage. When you make notes in the Rocketbook Wave with the included Pilot FriXion pen, you can easily send your notes to the cloud once you're done jotting them down. Then, just zap the notebook in the microwave to erase the pages for re-use. This notebook makes it incredibly easy to take notes the way you want to take them — in shorthand, with images or graphs — without having to futz with any settings on a computer program. Once your notes are in the cloud, you can use Rocketbook's sophisticated AI to create smart titles, smart search, and make email transcriptions to track and share notes with ease.

Cut back on paper and take better notes. The Rocketbook Wave Standard Smart Notebook is 22 percent off $35.99 at just $27.99. The Executive edition, which is a bit smaller, is also available at the same price.

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Go to Biz Planning Plus
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Web Presence

Million Dollar Web Presence

Buy From
Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Productivity Tools

Work Anywhere With This 'Invisible' Laptop Stand

Innovation Now

Improve Your Focus at Work With This Top-Rated Productivity App

Productivity Tools

Stop Annoying Robocalls During Work With This Well-Reviewed App