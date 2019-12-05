Wealth

Against Market's Expectations, RBI Keeps Repo Rate Unchanged

Repo rate unchanged but RBI cuts the GDP growth forecast for FY20 to 5% in the December monetary policy review
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Against Market's Expectations, RBI Keeps Repo Rate Unchanged
Image credit: Shutterstock
Entrepreneur Staff
2 min read

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Thursday kept the benchmark repo rate unchanged at 5.15 per cent in its fifth bi-monthly policy review.

As opposed to the market's expectations, all six members of the monetary policy committee (MPC), headed by the RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das, unanimously voted against repo rate or lending rate cut.

This move came after five consecutive cuts this year that aggregated to 135 bps. The RBI will also keep its accommodative stance unchanged “as long as it is necessary to revive growth, while ensuring that inflation remains within the target.”

Here are the key highlights from the December monetary policy document:

  • In line with the repo rate change, the reverse repo rate and the bank rate remain unchanged at 4.90 per cent and 5.4 per cent, respectively.
  • FY20 real GDP growth projection lowered by 110 bps to 5 per cent from the October projection of 6.1 per cent. GDP growth projection has consistently decreased between February and December from 7.4 per cent to 5 per cent. 
  • Overall liquidity in the system remained in surplus in October and November 2019 despite an expansion of currency in circulation due to festival demand.
  • Central bank’s consumer confidence survey showed that spending on nonessential items of consumption has shrunk compared to a year ago.
  • The MPC notes that economic activity has weakened further and the output gap remains negative.

Related Read: Key Highlights of October 2019 Bi-Monthly Policy Document

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Starting, buying, or growing your small business shouldn’t be hard. Guidant Financial works to make financing easy for current and aspiring small business owners by providing custom funding solutions, financing education, and more.
Learn More

Related Books

The Tax & Legal Playbook

The Tax & Legal Playbook

Buy From
The Business Owner's Guide to Financial Freedom

The Business Owner's Guide to Financial Freedom

Buy From
Finance Your Business

Finance Your Business

Buy From
Cash From The Crowd

Cash From The Crowd

Buy From
Dirty Little Secrets: What the Credit Reporting Agencies Won't Tell You

Dirty Little Secrets: What the Credit Reporting Agencies Won't Tell You

Buy From
Impact Pricing

Impact Pricing

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Wealth

Do You Have a Debt Problem? Find Out

Wealth

How is India's Bank Deposit Insurance Compared to Other Countries

Wealth

#4 Financial Products You Must Buy for your Domestic Workers