Can Apprenticeship Scheme Boost Employment Through PSUs?

Public Sector Units (PSUs) encouraged to increase apprentices as part of total workforce

December 6, 2019 3 min read

The Indian government is in a bid to fill the gap in supply and demand for a skilled workforce and meet the aspirations of the Indian youth through gaining on-the-job training and securing better opportunities for employment. The administration has been adopting measures to bring in new ideas and encourage the existing young employees to forge ahead with progressive efforts. The ministry has taken several efforts to increase the number of apprentices hired by enterprises in the country.

Most PSUs are hiring apprentices for technical and manufacturing job roles. However, the number of apprentices in the service sector is lagging behind. To achieve this difference in the count, the government has been introducing new schemes and policies.

Importance of PSUs in apprenticeship

PSUs act as contributors to the Indian economy through its channels in almost every sector. present in almost every sector. It has a crucial role in generating employment for youth.

The percentage of the top 100 PSUs in the country representing the total manpower is 20 percent and is utilizing 30% of the apprenticeship training potential. The priority sectors in almost 30 PSUs are Defence, Aerospace, Manufacturing, Service, Heavy Industries & Chemicals and they engage 66% of the current total apprentice's engagement.

Central Public Sector Enterprises (CPSEs) under the Ministry of Petroleum & Natural Gas (MoPNG) has engaged 10.21% of the total workforce as apprentices which itself embarks the need to call upon other CPSUs and ancillary units working under them to come forward and work collaboratively with MSDE.

Dr. Mahendra Nath Pandey, Minister of Skill Development & Entrepreneurship (MSDE) urged Central Public Sector companies to significantly increase their participation in the government’s apprenticeship program at a National Seminar held to spread awareness and participation in Apprenticeship Programme.

He said, “Central Public Sector Undertakings (CPSUs) are instrumental in sustaining self-reliant economic growth and play a vital role in generating employment opportunities for skilled professionals. I strongly urge them to come forward, increase their engagement with apprentices and build their potential to be industry-ready.

R.K. Singh, Hon’ble Minister of State for Skill Development & Entrepreneurship (MSDE), said, “We have a substantial proof of the positive impact apprentices create in the manufacturing and service industry. Countries like Germany and Japan have proven apprenticeship as an effective model improving links between industry and training institutions. Through such examples and by urging our CPSUs, we can create pathways for industrial development and contribute to India’s economic growth.

About MSDE and its seminar

MSDE has undertaken significant initiatives and reforms in terms of formalizing the policy, framework, and standards; launching of new programs and schemes; creating new infrastructure and upgrading the existing institutions; partnering with States; engaging with industries and building societal acceptance and aspirations for skills.

The Ministry aims to bridge the gap between demand and supply of skilled manpower to build new skills and innovation not only for existing jobs but also for jobs that are to be created.

The National Seminar was held to spread awareness and participation in the Apprenticeship Programme, today. The seminar was organized by MSDE in collaboration with the Standing Conference of Public Enterprises (SCOPE) and the Department of Public Enterprises (DPE), with an aim of increasing participation in the government’s apprenticeship scheme in the service sector by government-run companies.