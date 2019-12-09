Loans

Loan Defaults in India Happen Because of This Reason

According to a study, delay in salaries account for 36 per cent and business downturn 29 per cent of loan defaults. Other reasons for defaults are medical emergencies, loss of job and being out of the city or country.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Loan Defaults in India Happen Because of This Reason
Image credit: Shutterstock
Entrepreneur Staff
Correspondent
2 min read

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

 The economic downturn in India is affecting debt repayment, with salary delay being the biggest reason for loan defaults.
 
According to a study by fintech platform CreditMate, delay in salaries account for 36 per cent and business downturn 29 per cent of loan defaults. The study is based on data from 200,000 borrowers across 30 states. The loan categories were: two-wheeler loans, personal loans, loans to small and medium enterprises, student loans, medical loans and digital loans. 
 
Other reasons for defaults were medical emergencies, loss of job and being out of the city or country.
 

Online Far Exceeds Offline

 
About 79 per cent of respondents used online methods for repayment of their loans, indicating a switch from cash for the tech-savvy new generation.
 
Of those who used online methods to pay, 37 per cent used debit cards while 29 per cent chose digital wallets.
 
Unified Payments Interface, the central government’s flagship payments platform that has seen rapid adoption since being introduced, accounted for one in every five transactions, the report said. Only 13 per cent used netbanking.
 

Women Better At Paying Back

The study also found that male borrowers accounted for 82 per cent of all late payments, suggesting that women are better at paying back.

Females pay their loans back 11 per cent faster than males, it stated.
 

Geographical Findings

 
Among cities, the best performing names include Mumbai, Ahmedabad and Surat while Bhopal, Chennai and Bengaluru are among the ones having worst payment rates.
 
Goa topped among states for the best payment rate, the study found, while Arunachal Pradesh, Haryana and Delhi were the worst performers.

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Starting, buying, or growing your small business shouldn’t be hard. Guidant Financial works to make financing easy for current and aspiring small business owners by providing custom funding solutions, financing education, and more.
Learn More

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Loans

Decoding Business Loans For Young Entrepreneurs

Loans

Digital and Paperless Personal Loans: The Future of Consumer Lending

Loans

How MSMEs can Ensure a Higher Loan Approval Rate