Term Loans vs. Lines of Credit: Which One Is Right for Your Business?
Term Loans vs. Lines of Credit: Which One Is Right for Your Business?

With so many business financing options, it can be overwhelming to know where to start.
Jared Hecht | 5 min read
Does It Really Need to Be This Hard to Get a Business Loan?
Does It Really Need to Be This Hard to Get a Business Loan?

Your time in business, revenue and credit scores are usually among the three areas that will ultimately decide everything.
Levi King | 5 min read
Ready to Bootstrap? Consider These 5 Real-Life Stories.
Ready to Bootstrap? Consider These 5 Real-Life Stories.

Bootstrapping isn't always the path to riches. In fact, it's risky -- and a mixed bag when it comes to success.
Anna Johansson | 4 min read
How and Where to Get Startup Business Loans
How and Where to Get Startup Business Loans

Use small business startup loans to jump-start your business.
GOBankingRates | 8 min read
The Best Business Loans and Financing Options for Freelancers
The Best Business Loans and Financing Options for Freelancers

Getting funding can be harder for freelancers, but there are options.
Amad Ebrahimi | 6 min read
The 6 Best Financing Options for Franchising a Business
The 6 Best Financing Options for Franchising a Business

Opening a franchise requires lots of capital. If you need a business loan to make it happen, here are the best options available.
Jared Hecht | 7 min read
Work it Step-by-Step to Get a Better Business Loan
Work it Step-by-Step to Get a Better Business Loan

Smaller business loans are great stepping stones toward bigger, less-expensive financing in the future.
Jared Hecht | 6 min read
That Fast Online Loan Could Have Super-high Interest Rates and Hidden Fees That Bankrupt Your Business
That Fast Online Loan Could Have Super-high Interest Rates and Hidden Fees That Bankrupt Your Business

It's high time fintech small-business lenders should be regulated.
Mark Abell | 5 min read
How to Qualify for a Business Startup Loan
How to Qualify for a Business Startup Loan

New businesses may find it difficult to qualify for traditional bank loans. But don't lose hope. You still have plenty of options.
Jared Hecht | 5 min read
Something I Wish I'd Had 20 Years Ago When I Started: Nontraditional Financing
Something I Wish I'd Had 20 Years Ago When I Started: Nontraditional Financing

Why deal with the middle men and Wall Street if you don't have to?
Peter Daisyme | 7 min read
Often borrowed from a bank, credit union or private agency, loans help entrepreneurs and business owners start or sustain businesses by lending a sum of money that is paid back with interest. Raising enough capital is key for an entrepreneur looking to start his or her own business. There are a number of loans available so understanding which type of loan is best for a business is crucial. 
