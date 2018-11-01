Loans
Loans
Rising Interest Rates Are Creating Refinancing Headaches for Small Businesses
As re-appraisals drop, businesses should consider SBA-backed loans as a way out
More From This Topic
Finance
Term Loans vs. Lines of Credit: Which One Is Right for Your Business?
With so many business financing options, it can be overwhelming to know where to start.
Finance
Does It Really Need to Be This Hard to Get a Business Loan?
Your time in business, revenue and credit scores are usually among the three areas that will ultimately decide everything.
Bootstrapping
Ready to Bootstrap? Consider These 5 Real-Life Stories.
Bootstrapping isn't always the path to riches. In fact, it's risky -- and a mixed bag when it comes to success.
Loans
How and Where to Get Startup Business Loans
Use small business startup loans to jump-start your business.
Freelancers
The Best Business Loans and Financing Options for Freelancers
Getting funding can be harder for freelancers, but there are options.
Franchises
The 6 Best Financing Options for Franchising a Business
Opening a franchise requires lots of capital. If you need a business loan to make it happen, here are the best options available.
Startup Financing
Work it Step-by-Step to Get a Better Business Loan
Smaller business loans are great stepping stones toward bigger, less-expensive financing in the future.
FinTech
That Fast Online Loan Could Have Super-high Interest Rates and Hidden Fees That Bankrupt Your Business
It's high time fintech small-business lenders should be regulated.
Startup Financing
How to Qualify for a Business Startup Loan
New businesses may find it difficult to qualify for traditional bank loans. But don't lose hope. You still have plenty of options.
Loans
Something I Wish I'd Had 20 Years Ago When I Started: Nontraditional Financing
Why deal with the middle men and Wall Street if you don't have to?
Often borrowed from a bank, credit union or private agency, loans help entrepreneurs and business owners start or sustain businesses by lending a sum of money that is paid back with interest. Raising enough capital is key for an entrepreneur looking to start his or her own business. There are a number of loans available so understanding which type of loan is best for a business is crucial.