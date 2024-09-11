Get All Access for $5/mo

Fintech in India Captures 52% Market Share: Experian India Whitepaper Experian India, the regional arm of the global business services company has recently come up with a white paper called "Small is BIG: How Fintechs are Revolutionising Lending", highlighting the rapidly growing roles of fintech in providing small-ticket loans to the previously underserved segments in the country.

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Freepik

Experian India, the regional arm of the global business services company has recently come up with a white paper called "Small is BIG: How Fintechs are Revolutionising Lending", highlighting the rapidly growing roles of fintech in providing small-ticket loans to the previously underserved segments in the country.

According to the whitepaper, fintech companies have provided over INR 2,48,006 crores worth of personal loans and as much as INR 28,607 crores as business loans as of March 2024. The report points out that these loans, more often than not under an INR 50,000 bracket have penetrated the New-to-Credit (NTC) population, people with thin credit files, and sub-prime borrowers who have been previously excluded from the formal financial system.

Impacting Financial Inclusion

The report states that fintech companies have reached a market share of 52 per cent in personal loans, proving beneficial to the underserved. Disbursal of personal loans has increased by 24 per cent in Bihar, 21 per cent in Tamil Nadu, and 20 per cent in Uttar Pradesh in FY24 compared to FY23.

Business loans, however, saw a growth rate of 133 per cent in Karnataka, 118 per cent in Uttar Pradesh, and 67 per cent in Bihar for the same period, highlighting significant progress in financial inclusion in the country.

Asset Quality and Risk Management

The whitepaper also sheds light on the challenges fintechs face, more particularly in managing asset quality, noting that while fintechs have been able to cater to high-risk segments, the Non-Performing Asset (NPA) ratio for fintech-originated loans stands higher than the industry average.

The fact underscores the need for fintechs to improve their risk management frameworks, especially during times when they deal with over-leveraged customers. The white paper suggests that improved data analytics and better credit scoring models and clouds help alleviate these risks.

Manish Jain, Country Managing Director at Experian India, said, "The fintech revolution in India is just beginning, and there's enormous potential for growth. Fintech companies have already made a big impact by providing credit to those who need it most, but there's still more to be done. The insights in this white paper highlight both the opportunities and challenges ahead.

Fintech in India is also leading the way in sectors such as green finance, and supporting sustainable and environmental-friendly projects. The sector has also made significant inroads into the agri-finance sector, supporting small farmers.

Moreover, the white paper points out that fintechs are leading the way in sectors like green finance, to support sustainable and environmentally friendly projects. Similarly, fintech companies have made significant inroads into the Agri-finance sector, helping to support millions of small farmers.
Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor

For more than 30 years, Entrepreneur has set the course for success for millions of entrepreneurs and small business owners. We'll teach you the secrets of the winners and give you exactly what you need to lay the groundwork for success.

Most Popular

See all
Starting a Business

She Started a Business When She Couldn't Satisfy a European Craving in the U.S. — and It Made More Than $30 Million Last Year

Johanna Hartzheim, co-founder of baked goods subscription company Wildgrain, seized an opportunity to pivot during the pandemic.

By Amanda Breen
Growing a Business

7 Ways to Scale a Startup Into a Billion-Dollar Business

Here are seven key insights to guide your journey to becoming the next unicorn.

By Maria Cho
Business News

Google Co-Founder Sergey Brin Is Back at the Company 'Pretty Much Every Day.' Here's What He's Working On.

Brin publicly confirmed for the first time that he's back at Google and working on AI.

By Sherin Shibu
By Alina Trigubenko
Branding

5 Key Personal Branding Lessons From the Harris-Trump Debate

The Harris-Trump presidential debate offers us all unexpected lessons in personal branding. As entrepreneurs and leaders of our organizations, learning how to build and manage our perception is key.

By Marina Byezhanova
Growing a Business

9 Strategies to Sustain and Scale Your Business in Uncertain Times

With the right perspective and focus, you can scale successfully in any economy.

By Sebastian Huelck