E-commerce

Flipkart, Walmart Raise Bet On India's Fresh Produce Market

The investment will help Ninjacart expand to newer cities and broaden its customer base, while also exposing the company to global best practices to improve efficiency.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Flipkart, Walmart Raise Bet On India's Fresh Produce Market
Image credit: graphicstock
Entrepreneur Staff
Correspondent
2 min read

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

US retailer Walmart and e-commerce giant Flipkart have raised their bets on India’s fresh produce market, with a joint strategic investment in Ninjacart.

“The three partners aim to help ensure better access to high-quality fresh produce for more retailers and consumers across India while also creating economic opportunities for farmers,” the companies said in a statement on Wednesday.

Founded four years ago, Bengaluru-based Ninjacart works with more than 44,000 farmers across seven cities and connects them to a network of 60,000 kirana (local retail) stores and restaurants.

Ninjacart said it had been able to increase the net realized income of farmers that it works with by 15 per cent.

The deal is expected to close by the end of this year.

Using Technology

Ninjacart, which has a network of 200 collection centers and 1,200 warehouses, uses data analytics, mobile apps and internet of things to have a just-in-time supply chain that connects farmers and retailers.

The use of in-house tech helps the company reduce the time required for fresh produce to move from farm to store, while also allowing for transportation to happen at a temperature that reduces costs and prevents wastage.

“Ninjacart provides 100 per cent traceability along the supply chain and has slashed food wastage to less than 1 per cent compared to 35 per cent in traditional supply chains,” the statement said.

The company claims to be moving over 1,400 tonnes of fresh produce everyday, with volumes having doubled over the last four months.

Investment from Flipkart and Walmart

The investment will help Ninjacart expand to newer cities and broaden its customer base, while also exposing the company to global best practices to enhance efficiency.

The investment will strengthen Walmart India’s best price B2B cash-and-carry stores.

“We are working towards our commitment of sourcing 25% of produce in our best price cash-and-carry stores directly from farmers by 2023,” said Walmart India’s chief executive officer Krish Iyer.

For Flipkart, Ninjacart’s involvement would add to its online grocery store Supermart, which is locked in stiff competition with the likes of Amazon, Big Basket, and Grofers.

Last week, Flipkart led a series D round in logistics start-up Shadowfax, in an attempt to gain a stronghold in the hyperlocal market and accelerate delivery time for customers.

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Starting, buying, or growing your small business shouldn’t be hard. Guidant Financial works to make financing easy for current and aspiring small business owners by providing custom funding solutions, financing education, and more.
Learn More

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

E-commerce

How Government Is Trying To Push MSME Products On E-commerce Platforms

E-commerce

Not Just E-Commerce Giants, CAIT Now Blames Brands, Banks of Unfair Practices

E-commerce

Everything You Need To Know About Flipkart's and Amazon's Tussle With Traders