The Executive Selection: Baume & Mercier

Swiss luxury watchmaker Baume & Mercier boasts three new models in its Classima collection for everyday wear.

December 14, 2019 1 min read

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Swiss luxury watchmaker Baume & Mercier boasts three new models in its Classima collection for everyday wear. Encased in 42mm steel cases, they feature blue dials, along with either a stainless-steel bracelet, or an interchangeable leather strap.

The Classima Chronograph Complete Calendar shows off the date, week, and month, while also adding in a moon phase, a 24-hour day/night indicator, as well as a chronograph function- all while maintaining its clean sleek look.

Meanwhile, business travelers would find the Classima Dual Time useful, as it displays a second time zone on the center ring with a 24-hour indicator. And there’s the Classima Small Seconds too, featuring a small seconds counter, Roman numerals, and a distinct décor in the dial’s center, making it a suitable dress watch for formal galas.

Related: The Executive Selection: Tudor