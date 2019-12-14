Lifestyle

The Executive Selection: Baume & Mercier

Swiss luxury watchmaker Baume & Mercier boasts three new models in its Classima collection for everyday wear.
The Executive Selection: Baume & Mercier
Image credit: Baume & Mercier
Classima Chronograph Complete Calendar
Swiss luxury watchmaker Baume & Mercier boasts three new models in its Classima collection for everyday wear. Encased in 42mm steel cases, they feature blue dials, along with either a stainless-steel bracelet, or an interchangeable leather strap.

The Classima Chronograph Complete Calendar shows off the date, week, and month, while also adding in a moon phase, a 24-hour day/night indicator, as well as a chronograph function- all while maintaining its clean sleek look.

Meanwhile, business travelers would find the Classima Dual Time useful, as it displays a second time zone on the center ring with a 24-hour indicator. And there’s the Classima Small Seconds too, featuring a small seconds counter, Roman numerals, and a distinct décor in the dial’s center, making it a suitable dress watch for formal galas. 

Related: The Executive Selection: Tudor

