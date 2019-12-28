Lifestyle

The Executive Selection: Corneliani

This leather travel bag is the perfect companion for your next holiday getaway.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
The Executive Selection: Corneliani
Image credit: Corneliani
Corneliani Fall/Winter 2019
Entrepreneur Staff
1 min read

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Fresh from Corneliani’s Fall/Winter 2019 exclusive capsule, this leather travel bag is the perfect companion for your next holiday getaway. Designed for comfort and style, this spacious handbag is crafted with refined leathers, featuring a front embossed logo stamp, a detachable and adjustable shoulder strap, and an internal zipped pocket. 

Related: The Executive Selection: Sacoor Brothers

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Go to Biz Planning Plus
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Unfiltered

Unfiltered

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Cannabis Capital

Cannabis Capital

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Lifestyle

11 Little-Known Traits of Highly Successful People

Lifestyle

How to Feed Your Brain to Combat Stress

Lifestyle

Self-Help Books Are Bad for Your Business