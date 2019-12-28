The Executive Selection: Corneliani
This leather travel bag is the perfect companion for your next holiday getaway.
Fresh from Corneliani’s Fall/Winter 2019 exclusive capsule, this leather travel bag is the perfect companion for your next holiday getaway. Designed for comfort and style, this spacious handbag is crafted with refined leathers, featuring a front embossed logo stamp, a detachable and adjustable shoulder strap, and an internal zipped pocket.