Lifestyle

Why Did WeWork's Adam Neumann "Flee" From New York?

He needed to escape the "negative energy." Shouldn't you?
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Why Did WeWork's Adam Neumann "Flee" From New York?
Image credit: VCG | Getty Images
Contributor
President of The Marks Group
3 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

This was not a great year for WeWork's ex-CEO, Adam Neumann. In 2019, the co-working giant's co-founder and evangelist found himself in big trouble with his shareholders after allegations of erratic behavior and drug use became public. Because of Neumann's questionable activities, and other financial red flags, the company was forced to withdraw its IPO bid in September. Neumann was forced to resign and now faces lawsuits and the potential loss of a large buyout from the firm's most significant stakeholder, SoftBank.

So if you were Neumann and you built a company into a multi-billion-dollar organization, only to have everything fall to pieces on the cusp of cashing in, what would you do? How about … going away! To escape the "negative energy" of New York, Neumann and his wife reportedly pulled their kids from their school  in Manhattan and just started, well, ”jetting around," a source told the New York Post. According to the article, Neumann  -- a well-known big spender -- has "several lavish residences in and around Manhattan, as well as on the West Coast." The family has reportedly been spotted in South America and Israel, among other places.

Considering the money he's lost and the lawsuits he faces, I think it's safe to say that the problems of a typical business owner (i.e. you and I) likely pale in comparison to the headaches Neumann faces when he ultimately comes home. And although I'm not a big fan of Neumann's business practices, I am admiring of one thing: his escape.

Related: 12 Crazy Things You Should Know About WeWork

That’s because, for someone running a business, getting away -- for whatever reason -- is critical. The smartest business owners I know make it a requirement of the job. For example, every January, a client of mine who owns a roofing company in New Jersey takes two weeks off and goes scuba diving with his family in Barbados. Another client, a restaurant owner, has a beach house in Delaware where he spends the entire month of August. And the owner of a landscaping company near me uses the winter slowdown to go skiing every weekend.

Like Neumann, these people escape the negative energy too. They change their scenery. They put distance between themselves and their businesses, their problems, their headaches. They allow all that negative energy that has built up over time to dissipate in the waters of the Caribbean or the Rocky Mountains in Colorado. They make getting away a priority, because they know that it’s not only important for them, but for all the people who they deal with over the course of a year.

So as we head into 2020, or any new year, it's important for us all to do what Adam Neumann does. OK ... not most of the things he does. I’m just talking about one very important thing: getting away.

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Go to Biz Planning Plus
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Unfiltered

Unfiltered

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Cannabis Capital

Cannabis Capital

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

Lifestyle

Achieving Personal Prosperity -- Is It All About Money and Happiness?

Lifestyle

11 Little-Known Traits of Highly Successful People

Lifestyle

The Lo Mein Hit the Floor