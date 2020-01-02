Franchises

FirstCry Has Revamped Baby Apparel Shopping In India

From making shopping easy for millennial mothers to adopting fresh perspectives at offline stores, Pune-based FirstCry has revamped baby apparel shopping in India. With a vast network of over 380 stores, the recently-funded start-up is looking at closing the year with 450 stores. Smaller cities and towns are now on the radar of this baby-apparel seller.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
FirstCry Has Revamped Baby Apparel Shopping In India
Image credit: Franchise India
Consulting Editor
2 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

For a country that produces over 25 million babies in a year, there can never be enough baby stores, which is also why the country is home to Asia’s largest online store for baby needs. Launched in the year 2010, FirstCry, owned by Pune-based BrainBees Solutions, is said to have more than 2 lakh SKUs. Speaking about the success of the brand, Supam Maheshwari, founder and CEO, FirstCry, says, “Some of the key factors that have led to the success of FirstCry include a highly motivated and professional team which has clarity of vision, defined, clear short-term goals, and a brilliant execution of all the milestones.”

Being an early market leader, FirstCry created a successful omnichannel model, which has led to many imitators in the market. “Both the online and offline channels are performing well, and with more offline store launches in the pipeline, we are sure that our customers will further enjoy shopping at FirstCry,” Maheshwari says.

FirstCry has been aggressively expanding its offline presence to further strengthen its hold over the children’s wear market.

While the brand has already opened more than 380 stores across Tier I, II and III cities, it is looking to close the year with the launch of 450 stores. It is aiming for smaller towns and cities for faster expansion. In 2016, FirstCry also acquired BabyOye, an offline brand that was owned by Mahindra Retail, as part of its expansion strategy. Interestingly, FirstCry has a strong franchise model, and more than 350 its stores are owned by franchisees.

The Franchise Route

“The franchising model is a scalable model. Many of our partners started with one store and now have multiple stores of FirstCry. We plan to scale up to more than 1,000 stores in the next few years through the franchise route.” Maheshwari says. Earlier this year, FirstCry raised USD 150 million from Japan-based Soft Bank, while it counts a number of investors in the venture, including IDG Ventures, SAIF Partners and Valiant Capital Partners. Industry giant Ratan Tata too is said to have picked up stakes in the company.

FRANCHISE FACTS

Established: 2010

Total outlets: 380

Investment: Rs 50 lakhs to 2 crore

Area: 1,200-3,000 sq. feet

Breakeven: 18-24 months

Expansion: Tier II, III markets

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Check out Entrepreneur Insurance
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Franchise Bible

Franchise Bible

Buy From
The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Cannabis Capital

Cannabis Capital

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

Franchises

FirstCry Has Revamped Baby Apparel Shopping In India

Franchises

Amul's Mantra Of Rapid Expansion Has Yielded Rich Dividends

Franchises

Lakme Salon's Growth Journey Is An Inspiring One