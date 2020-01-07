Dubai Startup Hub's Startup Panorama Edition 7.0: Dubai As A Networking Hub For Entrepreneurs

The abundance of networking opportunities in Dubai bring together a diverse community to expand their circle of contacts.

January 7, 2020 2 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

It’s no secret that there’s no shortage of networking events, meetups, and trade shows on offer in Dubai, especially when it comes to the tech and startup world.

From fresh graduates aspiring to become entrepreneurs, experienced professionals looking to make the leap to startup life, to founders with businesses at various stages who are members of co-working spaces, incubators, and accelerators across the UAE– the abundance of networking opportunities in Dubai bring together a diverse community to expand their circle of contacts.

Related: The How-To: Using A 'Shadow Conference' To Strike Deals

But the value derived from each opportunity can be significantly different. While some might have resulted in just a collection of business cards or an exercise in repeating your pitch for the hundredth time, others have helped make new friends, hire talent and even find co-founders.

Dubai Startup Hub’s Startup Panorama Edition 7.0 features a roundup of some of the key networking platforms, groups, events and learning opportunities across the Emirate. The report also features insights from entrepreneurs on how they made some meaningful connections through networking events in Dubai, and the events that made it happen.

To download a copy of this report, click here.

This article was originally published on Dubai Startup Hub and has been reposted on Entrepreneur Middle East based on a mutual agreement between the websites.

Related: Dubai Startup Hub Launches Revamped Market Access Program For Startups And SMEs