Lifestyle

The Executive Selection: Moschino

Moschino's new fragrance for men, Toy Boy, is an unexpected surprise.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
The Executive Selection: Moschino
Image credit: Moschino
Entrepreneur Staff
1 min read

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Moschino’s new fragrance for men, Toy Boy, is an unexpected surprise. The brand aims to reinterpret elegance with a touch of irony and playfulness. Concocted by perfumer Yann Vasnier, the scent is topped with Italian bergamot, pink pepper, Indonesian nutmeg, and green pear, with sandalwood and ambermax as its base, and magnolia, rose absolute, clove bud, and flex flower at its heart. With a sweet-spicy woody rose niche quality composition, its packaging has caused the internet to run wild with dividing views, but regardless of whether you love it or hate it, it sure does catch your eye, doesn’t it? 

Related: The Executive Selection: Guerlain Spa at One&Only The Palm Dubai

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Go to Biz Planning Plus
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Unfiltered

Unfiltered

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Cannabis Capital

Cannabis Capital

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

Lifestyle

Make These Your Top 3 Goals for 2020

Lifestyle

5 Tips for Entrepreneurs Looking to Create a Movement

Lifestyle

3 Lessons Rick Ross Taught Me About Success