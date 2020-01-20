Brand Building

From Facebook to SEO, Learn How to Build Your Brand With These Courses

Discover what it takes to create an omnichannel digital marketing strategy.
Image credit: Tim Bennett
Contributor
1 min read
In the 21st century, your business has to have a significant online presence if it's going to grow. That means you have to be a competent online marketer to make your pages stand out amidst the saturation. Not sure where to start in that regard? Check out The Essential Online Marketing Blueprint Bundle.

This six-course bundle will take you on a complete journey through how to market your business and products effectively online. You'll learn how to leverage the second-largest advertising platform, Facebook, by placing and promoting Facebook Ads, as well as how to leverage the first-largest, Google, through SEO and effective content marketing. One course shows you how to expand your reach on LinkedIn to connect with new potential customers, and another gives you an introduction to affiliate marketing. Finally, you'll even get a crash course in effective email marketing (including etiquette) so you can create an omnichannel marketing strategy.

Build your business online. Sold separately, these six courses would cost nearly $300 but you can get them all in The Essential Online Marketing Blueprint Bundle for just $29.99 today.

