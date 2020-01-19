News and Trends

H.H. Sheikh Mohammed Launches Dubai Future District With AED1 Billion Fund To Support "New Economy Companies"

The fund will be used to support "new economy companies," which have the potential to boost the Emirate's future growth.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
H.H. Sheikh Mohammed Launches Dubai Future District With AED1 Billion Fund To Support "New Economy Companies"
Image credit: Twitter
Dubai Future District
Entrepreneur Staff
2 min read

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

The UAE government increases its focus on entrepreneurship as His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, announced in a tweet the launch of Dubai Future District, supported by an AED1 billion fund.  

The new district is set to debut in the space behind the Museum of the Future, and will connect DIFC, Emirates Towers and the Dubai World Trade Center. The fund will be used to support “new economy companies,” which have the potential to boost the Emirate’s future growth, as well as provide all kinds of support and facilities especially needed by tech startups in its early stages. In addition, H.H. Sheikh Mohammed stated that the new district is set to become the Middle East’s largest future economy-focused district. 

A committee has also been created to develop a new logistical and legislative framework to implement Dubai’s goal of non-oil foreign trade of AED2 trillion by 2025. In support of this, 10 initiatives will be in the works to enable an ideal business-friendly environment in the region and globally- some of which includes establishing special five-year residency visas to future entrepreneurs, launch of innovation pilot areas for tech startups, reduced housing prices for “future economy entrepreneurs,” and more.

Related: Five Ways The UAE Government Encourages Entrepreneurs

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Starting, buying, or growing your small business shouldn’t be hard. Guidant Financial works to make financing easy for current and aspiring small business owners by providing custom funding solutions, financing education, and more.
Learn More

Related Books

The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Cannabis Capital

Cannabis Capital

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

News and Trends

How Startups Helped Birmingham Bounce Back

News and Trends

Corona Is Launching a Hard Seltzer

News and Trends

Netflix Receives More Than 20 Oscar Nominations