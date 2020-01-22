Web Design

How to Make Custom Web and App Mockups for Your Business

UX-App is the design tool that makes prototyping your product easy.
Image credit: Taras Shypka
Contributor
1 min read
Whether you're already running a business and want to build a new app or you have several products you'd like to outline, you need a great prototyping software to see how everything will look. If you don't have the technical expertise to wireframe and build out apps on your own, and you don't have the resources to hire someone, you need a tool like UX-App.

UX-App makes it easy to create fully interactive website and app prototypes without writing a single line of code. Using real, functional HTML and JavaScript elements, UX-App lets you create complete mockups so you can see precisely how people will interact with your site or app.

It's a comprehensive, all-inclusive tool that lets you use a drag-and-drop editor to prototype an entire product from scratch. By creating interactive and customizable components, this design tool lets you bypass the expensive and complicated parts of building an app so you can focus on the user experience and accessibility of your product.

Build something special without coding. UX-App is on sale now for just $29.

