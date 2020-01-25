Take This JavaScript Bootcamp for $13 and Start Building Your Own Web Products

Learn what it takes to build websites and apps from scratch.

JavaScript is often called "the backbone of the internet" because it's used in more than 90 percent of all websites. As such, JavaScript developers are in constant demand as businesses try to bolster their online presence. Whether you're looking for a new career or want to supplement your existing skills, learning JavaScript can be a serious boost. The 2020 JavaScript Beginner Bootcamp Course can help.

This 20-hour bootcamp is a one-stop-shop to getting familiar with JavaScript coding. You'll start from absolute scratch and build your understanding by creating real projects. That way, you'll get a taste of what it takes to build applications at scale. The course will give you a view of JavaScript in action with whiteboard videos and web browser-based lessons so you can interact directly with the course materials. You'll eventually create and deploy an interactive webpage and become interview ready with whiteboard algorithm challenges. By course's end, you'll have the kind of comprehensive understanding of JavaScript you need to build your own apps for your project ideas or branch out on your own as a JavaScript developer.

