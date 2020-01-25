The Executive Selection: Parmigiani Fleurier

Whether you're off to the boardroom or a casual night out, Swiss watchmaker Parmigiani Fleurier has a timepiece for any occasion.

January 25, 2020 1 min read

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Whether you’re off to the boardroom or a casual night out, Swiss watchmaker Parmigiani Fleurier has a timepiece for any occasion. With a hat tip to the Italian word for “round,” the brand’s new Tonda collection (a nod to the circular canvas on which Renaissance artists worked on) underlies the brand’s versality.

The Tonda 1950, named after the founder’s year of birth, reminisces the brand’s roots, showing off refined lines on a slim model, fit for a dress watch. On the other hand, the Tonda Metrograph chronograph portrays versatility and functionality with its dynamic features, available in blue, white, and black dials.

