Social Media

Twitter Launches Facebook-Like Reaction Emojis for DMs

The social network just switched a couple of emoji options
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy
Twitter Launches Facebook-Like Reaction Emojis for DMs
Image credit: Roman Stavila | Getty Images via engadget
2 min read
This story originally appeared on Engadget

Have you ever gotten a Twitter DM that made you wish you could give it a thumbs down, laugh at it or just generally react to it like you can on Facebook? Well, now you can. Twitter has rolled out emoji reactions for Direct Messages, which looks similar to Facebook's with a few key differences. Instead of the heart eyes and angry emojis, you're getting heart and fire reaction options.

You can easily react to a DM by clicking or tapping on the heart-plus icon that appears right next to a message. Double-tapping messages brings up the emoji panel, as well. The recipient will get a notification if you react to their DM, and they'll get your reaction as a text reply if they're using an older version of the app that doesn't support the feature. Based on what we've seen, you can add a reaction even to years-old messages, though we'd advise against going that route to not-so-subtly remind your ex that you exist.

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Starting, buying, or growing your small business shouldn’t be hard. Guidant Financial works to make financing easy for current and aspiring small business owners by providing custom funding solutions, financing education, and more.
Learn More

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Facebook Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Facebook Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Instagram for Business

Ultimate Guide to Instagram for Business

Buy From
No B.S. Guide to Direct Response Social Media Marketing

No B.S. Guide to Direct Response Social Media Marketing

Buy From
Success Secrets of the Social Media Marketing Superstars

Success Secrets of the Social Media Marketing Superstars

Buy From
The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

Social Media

Why LinkedIn Direct Messaging Is Your Best New Sales Tool

Social Media

Facebook Remains an Election Meddler's Paradise in 2020

Social Media

Here's How to Make Stunning Social Media Videos (Without Being a Tech Wiz)