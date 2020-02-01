The Executive Selection: Wolf

Make every moment count with Wolf

With its roots dating back in 1834 in Hanau, Germany, Wolf is a family-led horology company that wants to embody celebrating a life worth living, and that paradigm is being exemplified in its Memento Mori (a Latin phrase that translates to “remember death”) winders collection.

Clad with textured silk stitching in black and grey, there’s also a hint of red in the assortment, which includes single and double winder, along with a matching eight-piece watch box and a single or triple watch roll.

