Watch

The Executive Selection: Wolf

Make every moment count with Wolf
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
The Executive Selection: Wolf
Image credit: Wolf
Entrepreneur Staff
1 min read

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

With its roots dating back in 1834 in Hanau, Germany, Wolf is a family-led horology company that wants to embody celebrating a life worth living, and that paradigm is being exemplified in its Memento Mori (a Latin phrase that translates to “remember death”) winders collection.

Source: Wolf

Clad with textured silk stitching in black and grey, there’s also a hint of red in the assortment, which includes single and double winder, along with a matching eight-piece watch box and a single or triple watch roll.

Source: Wolf

Related: The Executive Selection: Digel

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Go to Biz Planning Plus
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Unfiltered

Unfiltered

Buy From
The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Cannabis Capital

Cannabis Capital

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

Style

The Direct-to-Consumer Watch Brand Offering Exceptionally Crafted Watches at an Accessible Price

Success

How Successful People Go From 6 to 7 Figures

Startup Funding

"We Got Funded!" Last Mile Delivery Tech Startup Fodel Secures Investment From Dubai Cultiv8