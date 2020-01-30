[Trends 2020] Changes That Will Transform the Way We Travel

January 30, 2020 5 min read

Entrepreneur India

The new age not only brings new travellers but also a lot of awareness. The result is a swift move from the typical traditional holiday plans and looking out for distinctive and offbeat experiences. From cruises, adventure, solo, knowledge-driven to culture, rural and religious tourism, the time is changing and so is the trend.

Every year different trends emerge in the travel and tourism industry which cater to the discerning traveler. The best thing about this is that it introduces you to new things and makes you uber excited about travel plans.

With 2020 here and next generation taking over, Entrepreneur India spoke to Vishal Suri, Managing Director SOTC Travel to know about the trends that are set to revolutionize the tourism industry.

1. Technology in Travel

Thanks to digital India, technology has penetrated deep into India’s landscape. This has not just upgraded the way people travel but also changed how the industry players operate.

"From AI (Artificial Intelligence), big data analytics to voice-based applications to VR (Virtual Reality) and AR (Augmented Reality), digitization is advancing at a rapid pace. And this is here to only grow. The trend is already being welcomed with open arms and those belonging to Gen Y and Gen Z will adapt to this change enthusiastically," explains Suri.

2. Mono Destinations

New age travellers love exploring new and lesser-known destinations in the country. Improved connectivity and access to Internet on just a click has made mono destinations popular among them.

"The interest of mono-destination itineraries rising purely because it allows you to explore a destination in-depth as against ticking off multiple bucket-list destinations in a single trip," said Suri.

3. Micro Trips

Indians are displaying an increase in appetite for multiple escapes of short-haul holidays. Micro trips have significantly changed the way Indians are travelling today.

Explaining the rise in this trend Suri said, "A major driver to such a shift is improvements in transport facilities, increasing levels of disposable income and an increasing appetite for viewing the world."

The year 2020 will be the year of 'bite-sized travel' - squeezing in more curated travel itineraries into shorter time frames. Bhutan, Goa, North East, Uttaranchal, Kerala, Thailand, Srilanka, Dubai, Macau, Singapore are a few micro vacations that travellers will continue to opt for, he added.

4. Food Travel Trend

Gastronomy plays a major role in the way tourists experience the destination. It also indicates the return of them.

But how will food transform? Suri explains that culinary festivals to highlight local delicacies is likely to see a surge in the future. Organic farmer’s market to generate interest in healthy cuisines could be another trend in culinary tourism.

In short, it all comes down to the fact that local food holds much potential to enhance sustainability in tourism and contribute to the authenticity of exploring a destination

5. New Place For Social Media and Selfies

With the advent of social media and technology, travellers now plan to visit picturesque places that are pleasing to the eyes and would attract attention on social media.

So all the social media fanatics you can visit places like:

Ladakh - For its Zaskar River and Pangong Lake

Thar Dessert - Fr the glorious moonlight

Rann Utsav - For its annual festival,

Andaman - For coral reefs

Pondicherry - To get French colonial vibes

6. Personalisation and Customisation

People are eager to explore everything. The traditional rigid itineraries offered by travel companies is losing its footing. With the internet world around our fingers, travel enthusiast are proactively looking out for unique, novel and memorable experiences.

"Travellers now seek more control and due to this, customization and personalisation of travel plans have become extremely crucial. From enjoying the local culture, food, to picking events and activities, they get to design their trip," he said.

7. Bleisure Holidays

India is becoming a popular destination for business travel, domestically as well as internationally. There has been an increase in bleisure travel where people travel for business as well as leisure.

"The newer generations are now trying to mix vacation with business trips, while enterprising in their approach to make the most of their journey. Travellers coming to Mumbai, Delhi or Bangalore choose to explore close by destinations," he said.

8. Cruise travel

Indian traveller’s choices are ever-evolving and are now opting for cruise vacations.

"This sector has witnessed double-digit growth in recent times. Apart from families, young travellers are also choosing cruise trips over traditional holiday plans. Diverse travellers are expressing interest in this form of experiential travel via waterways," he said.

Cruise liners have recognise the increasing demand and are not only offering multi-destination routes, but also large numbers of facilities and amenities including adventure activities, entertainment shows, and authentic cuisines, he adds.

9. Mini moon

When honeymoon takes a new switch it becomes 'Mini Moon'. The couple here opt for a short two-three day honeymoon instead of the longer traditional honeymoon. With lifestyles getting busier and more hectic, this trend is growing.

10. Around The World

In today’s time, the aim when it comes to travelling is to go through a plethora of unique experiences. People are choosing to travel across the continents to acquaint themselves with the rich culture, heritage, trade, cuisine, and history, of several destinations across the globe.

Talking about the last major trend he said, "This shift has created a strong opportunity for the growth of the entire travel sector, spanning various continents and countries across the globe and finding the unexplored corner of the world."