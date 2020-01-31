Union Budget 2020

[Budget 2020] 5 Expectations of MSMEs from the Union Budget

Budget 2020 should give a new definition of MSMEs wherein the businesses are classified on the basis of their turnover
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
[Budget 2020] 5 Expectations of MSMEs from the Union Budget
Image credit: Entrepreneur India
Guest Writer
Co-Founder at FlexiLoans.com
3 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

With the Union Budget 2020 round the corner, medium, small and micro enterprises (MSMEs) are strongly anticipating measures that will boost their growth and solve the liquidity crisis they are ailing with. Budget 2020 could also unveil an entirely new definition of MSMEs, one wherein the businesses are classified on the basis of their turnover.

Here are five pertinent expectations that MSMEs have from Union Budget 2020.

Also Read: Start-ups Want Angel Tax Gone and DDT Slashed from Budget 2020

Introduction and Implementation of a ‘Payment Act’

At present, there is MSME Samadhaan (a delayed payment monitoring system), which is placed for the sole purpose of filing cases that are related to delayed payments. However, according to a recent article by Financial Express, out of the 32,385 applications which were filed by MSMEs, only 2031 were disposed of.

If a Payment Act is introduced that mandates timely payments by the government and other large companies, we are certain that it would largely solve the cash-flow problems of small and medium businesses.

Flexibility in GST Compliance Norms and GST Refunds

We think that rationalization of GST will do a world of good to this sector. The government should consider giving some relaxation on GST, especially in the manufacturing sector, and even dole out some incentives for filing GST returns on time. GST refunds are also proving to be bottlenecks, affecting the working capital available with SMEs to operate business and faster processing of these refunds would be a great relief.

Empowerment of Emerging Micro-entrepreneurs

According to FISME (Federation of Indian Micro and Small & Medium Enterprises), majority of the small businesses are facing scaling challenges, due to lack of capital. They are unable to produce matching collateral securities as they grow in the ratio of the increasing funds they need.

Lack of access to skilled labor, capital, power supplies, and infrastructure has rendered many micro-enterprises immobile. Budget 2020 could introduce policies or allocate funds for these micro-entrepreneurs, enabling them to grow.

Provision of Distressed Asset fund and Fund of Funds

The government is reportedly planning to announce INR 5,000 crore worth of distressed asset fund, which will cater to any small business facing a liquidity crunch. We believe that this measure will prove as a catalyst in enabling liquidity in this sector, and could even call for a 6.5 per cent growth in GDP.

Furthermore, there are talks of a Fund Of Funds being created, worth INR 10,000 crore, which would be dedicated to the corporations and private equity firms that are interested in investing in the MSME sector, on modified term sheets developed by SIDBI. It would be advantageous to have this measure in place, to encourage innovation in production structures and term-sheets.

Increasing scope and fund allocation of CGTSME scheme

Initiatives such as the Credit Guarantee Fund Trust for Micro and Small Enterprises (CGTMSE) that facilitates funding without collateral security or third party guarantee for loans toMSMEs,are gradually fueling the growth of this sector, and the country as a whole. Government should increase the fund allocation to CGTSME and increase the guarantee limits under the scheme to increase lending to MSME sector by banks and NBFCs.

 

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Check out Entrepreneur Insurance
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Cannabis Capital

Cannabis Capital

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

Union Budget 2020

[Budget 2020] From Healthcare to Cybersecurity, Here's What These Businesses Expect

Union Budget 2020

[Budget 2020] Start-ups Want Angel Gone and DDT Slashed

It Is a Very Special Time for Women in India: Anita Dongre